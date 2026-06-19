Salmon Tasmania Ad Banned for Misleading Claims About Marine Environment

An advertising campaign by Salmon Tasmania, featuring underwater footage beneath a salmon pen, has been ruled in breach of environmental claims standards by the Ad Standards Community Panel. The panel found that the ad, while accurately depicting conditions at a specific Tasmanian location, created an overall misleading impression that salmon pens generally do not harm the marine environment. Salmon Tasmania, which plans to appeal the decision, argues that the panel ignored key evidence confirming the footage's accuracy.

An advertising campaign by Salmon Tasmania , the peak body for the state's salmon industry, has been removed after being found in breach of advertising standards.

The decision, made by the Ad Standards Community Panel, centered on the 'Tasmanians Depend on Salmon' video campaign. The campaign, which ran on social media platforms and in Tasmanian cinemas, was accused of misleading viewers about the environmental impact of salmon farming. The panel upheld a formal complaint, ruling that the advertisement's portrayal of thriving marine life under a single salmon pen suggested this was representative of all salmon farming operations, a claim the panel deemed deceptive.

The advertisements in question exist in two versions: a 15-second clip distributed via Meta and Google platforms, and a longer 90-second version shown both online and in cinemas. According to Salmon Tasmania, the campaign had already reached nearly half of Tasmania's population. Both versions feature Kelsey Treloar, co-managing director of Southern Ocean SubSea (SoSub), an underwater robotics company. In the videos, Treloar operates a remotely piloted submersible to capture footage from beneath a salmon pen.

His narration directly challenges common criticisms, stating that the perception of a 'wasteland of sludge' under pens is incorrect and that the area shows 'no build up of any biomass' and a 'thriving marine environment.

' He concludes by saying the idea that the industry lacks transparency is 'frustrating' and cautions viewers not to 'believe everything you hear. ' Salmon Tasmania defended the ad, asserting it presented factual, verified footage from a specific site at Nubeena in southern Tasmania, filmed in February 2026. The industry body clarified that its message was not that no sediment ever accumulates under pens, but that the areas are not 'sludge-covered wastelands' as commonly assumed.

It provided statements from SoSub and the filming crew to verify the visuals. However, the industry body also acknowledged that the overall impression created by the ad could extend beyond the Nubeena location. The panel, while accepting the footage was accurate for that specific pen, determined that the ad's broader implication-that salmon pens generally do not create underwater wastelands-was likely to mislead consumers.

This breached section 1 of the AANA Environmental Claims Code, which requires claims to be truthful, factual, and not deceptive. Salmon Tasmania has expressed disappointment with the ruling and is seeking an independent review. It claims the Community Panel appears to have ignored key evidence, noting that the panel itself found the ad to be a true and accurate depiction of conditions at the Nubeena lease and found no factual inaccuracies in Treloar's comments.

The appeal argues that the footage is real and the statements are tied to that specific location. The outcome of this review could have significant implications for how environmental claims in advertising are assessed, particularly when depicting localized conditions that may not reflect industry-wide practices. The ban has forced the removal of the widespread campaign, which the industry launched to 'get the truth out' about its environmental practices





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