Milton Park, a 44-room luxury retreat hotel in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, has undergone a revival under the Australian investment firm's ownership. Salter Brothers, driven by interior designers MAC Design Studio, invested over $10 million to restore the 1910 country estate, building by retailing tsar Anthony Hordern and his wife Viola. The property now falls under the Ardour Hotels & Estates brand.

The historic main house at Milton Park is surrounded by English-style gardens dating to the early 20th century. Salter Brothers , the Australian investment firm, acquired the property, driven by Sydney -based interior designers MAC Design Studio, inspired by romantic manors of Europe and their distinctively modern sensibility.

The revival was accompanied by substantial investment, with the property now under the Ardour Hotels & Estates brand. The restaurant, Horderns, showcases Chef Mark Holland's modern European cuisine





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Salter Brothers Acquisition Revival Luxury Antique Hotels Australia Milton Park Ardour Hotels & Estates Spicers Retreats Sydney Southern Highlands Brigitte Nielsen

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