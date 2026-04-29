Sam Berkovic: From Holocaust Legacy to Leading Australia’s Scientific Frontier

Sam Berkovic, the newly appointed president of the Australian Academy of Science, reflects on his journey from a child of Holocaust survivors to a pioneering researcher in epilepsy. His appointment marks a significant moment for the academy, as he brings a unique perspective shaped by his clinical work and commitment to scientific rigor. This article explores his family history, career, and vision for the future of science in Australia.

Sam Berkovic , the newly appointed president of the Australian Academy of Science, is a man of humble demeanor and remarkable achievements. When we meet for lunch, he greets me with a hearty laugh and a modest response to my congratulations on his prestigious role.

The offer to lead the academy, he explains, came unexpectedly last year, just as he was contemplating retirement after a distinguished career as a research doctor. The academy, a decades-old independent organization of 624 elected fellows, serves as a bulwark against anti-science thinking and policy. Based in Canberra, it provides expert advice to the government, advocates for scientific rigor in decision-making, and honors excellence in the field.

Berkovic’s appointment, set to begin in May, is somewhat unconventional—doctors are not typically considered pure scientists, and most do not conduct research. However, Berkovic is an exception, and our conversation over lunch reveals the depth of his contributions to science and his unique journey. We dine at From Here by Mike, a newly opened restaurant in Melbourne’s Docklands, known for its fresh local ingredients and scenic location.

After a brief hesitation about drinking wine at lunch, we settle on a crisp 2022 Riesling and let the waitstaff guide our meal choices. As we await our food, Berkovic shares his family’s extraordinary history.

His parents, Holocaust survivors, arrived in Australia under false pretenses—his father, a Slovakian survivor of Auschwitz, lied about his age to qualify for an orphan immigration program, while his mother, who had hidden in Belgium during the war, was brought to Australia by family friends posing as her parents. Despite their lack of formal education due to the Nazis, Berkovic’s parents instilled in him a deep appreciation for academic success.

He recalls a childhood fascination with a book about medical discoveries, which inspired his decision to pursue medicine. His stellar school results made the choice seem natural, and he embraced the field with enthusiasm. After graduating, Berkovic drifted into research, focusing on clinical science and working directly with patients. Unlike many lab-based scientists, he developed hypotheses by studying patients, believing that each one held valuable biological insights about their disease.

His groundbreaking work centered on epilepsy, a condition heavily stigmatized and misunderstood at the time. Collaborating with Ingrid Scheffer, he sought a genetic cause for the disorder, meticulously examining a large family across Victoria and South Australia. The grandmothers, he notes, were the most reliable sources of information, recalling every detail about their relatives’ health. Their efforts led to the identification of a suspect gene, which they later confirmed in other families with the help of a German researcher.

Berkovic’s approach to science is marked by humility and a reluctance to self-promote, a trait he acknowledges may be detrimental in today’s competitive scientific landscape. Yet his contributions speak for themselves, and his leadership of the Australian Academy of Science promises to be a beacon of scientific integrity and innovation





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