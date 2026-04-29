Sam Berkovic: From Holocaust Survivor’s Son to President of the Australian Academy of Science

Sam Berkovic, the newly appointed president of the Australian Academy of Science, shares his journey from a child of Holocaust survivors to a leading researcher in epilepsy. His appointment to this prestigious role marks a significant milestone in his career, as he transitions from clinical research to advocating for scientific rigor and excellence. This article explores his family history, his contributions to medical research, and his thoughts on the future of science in Australia.

Sam Berkovic , the newly appointed president of the Australian Academy of Science, exudes humility from the moment he arrives for our lunch meeting. His appointment to this prestigious role came as a surprise, as he had recently retired from his career as a research doctor and was contemplating the challenges of post-retirement life.

The academy, a decades-old independent organization comprising 624 elected fellows, serves as a bastion against anti-science thinking and policy. Based in Canberra, it advises the government, advocates for scientific rigor in decision-making, and honors excellence in the field. Berkovic, who will assume his duties in May, stands out as an unconventional choice, given that doctors are not typically viewed as pure scientists.

However, his extensive research background sets him apart, making him a compelling figure to explore over lunch. Our meeting takes place at From Here by Mike, a restaurant located in the 1 Hotel in Melbourne’s Docklands. The venue is known for its focus on fresh, local ingredients and its picturesque setting. After a brief hesitation about drinking wine at lunch, we both order a glass of 2022 riesling and let the waitstaff guide our meal choices.

As we await our food, Berkovic shares his family history, revealing that his parents were Holocaust survivors. His father, a survivor of Auschwitz, immigrated to Australia under false pretenses, claiming to be an orphan under 18 when he was actually 23. His mother, who survived the war in hiding in Belgium, was brought to Australia by family friends who posed as her parents.

Despite their lack of formal education, Berkovic’s parents placed a high value on academic achievement, which influenced his decision to pursue medicine. Inspired by childhood stories of medical discoveries, Berkovic chose a career in medicine, eventually drifting into research where he worked directly with patients to develop and test hypotheses. Berkovic’s research focused on epilepsy, a condition that was heavily stigmatized and often misunderstood.

Collaborating with Ingrid Scheffer, he sought to uncover the genetic causes of epilepsy by studying a large family spread across Victoria and South Australia. Their work involved extensive interviews and examinations, with grandmothers proving to be the most reliable sources of information. After identifying a suspect gene, they partnered with a researcher in Germany and found other families with the same genetic marker.

Berkovic reflects on the traditional scientific ethos of modesty and conservatism, suggesting that it may be detrimental in today’s complex scientific landscape. His journey from a child fascinated by medical discoveries to a leading researcher and now the president of the Australian Academy of Science highlights his dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and understanding





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