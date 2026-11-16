Sam Bostock Scores Twice as Australia Defeats Papua New Guinea in Rugby League World Cup Final

Sam Bostock leads Australia to a 32-12 Rugby League World Cup victory over Papua New Guinea, celebrating with teammate Jarrod McLaurin.

Sam Bostock cemented his status as a standout performer by scoring a try in each half, leading Australia to a decisive 32-12 victory over Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup grand final. The triumph at Suncorp Stadium marked the culmination of a breakout season for the outside back, who delivered a clinical display on the biggest stage to secure the championship title for the national team. The match concluded with a commanding margin that reflected Australia's dominance throughout the contest and their ability to capitalize on key moments during both halves of play.

Bostock Breakout Season Victory

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles player, who was adjudged player of the match, finished the grand final with two crucial scores that proved instrumental in securing the trophy. His performance highlighted a season of consistent growth and high-level execution, culminating in a moment of personal and national glory. Bostock's double contribution underscored his importance to the Australian setup and validated his rising profile within the sport during this calendar year.

Also read Sam Konstas Hits 173 as Sheffield Shield Young Guns Press Test Claims

McLaurin Emotional Reunion

Jarrod McLaurin, who has been recovering from a severe injury while overseas, shared an emotional embrace with Bostock in the stands following the final whistle. The pair, who have been close friends since playing together for the Shellharbour Stingrays, witnessed the historic win together despite McLaurin's current physical limitations. McLaurin documented the moment by posting a video clip of their reunion on Instagram, writing that he got home just in time to watch his best mate win man of the match in the World Cup grand final.

Recovery Journey Details

McLaurin, 27, has spent 64 days in intensive care following his injury and remains confined to a wheelchair with no movement below the waist and only limited movement in his arms. Despite these challenges, he has been transparent with his fans through social media, documenting both the difficult and improved days of his rehabilitation process. His resilience and continued engagement with the rugby league community have provided inspiration to peers and supporters alike as he undergoes ongoing treatment abroad.

Advertisement

Bostock Motivation and Bond

Bostock revealed that McLaurin's situation has been a significant source of motivation for him throughout the entire season, noting that he carried his friend's story with him during every match. The two maintain regular contact through lengthy phone calls, allowing Bostock to stay updated on McLaurin's progress and receive encouragement that fuels his own performance. Bostock emphasized that his friend remains proud of the achievements of Bostock, Kurt, and Max Plath at the Dolphins NRL team, creating a deep sense of mutual support.

Legacy of Friendship and Support

The bond between the two players extends beyond the field, with McLaurin having met many of the current Dolphins squad members during his time living in the region. Bostock stated that knowing what his friend would do to return to the game provides him with extra motivation to perform at his highest level. This personal connection highlights the human element behind professional sports, where team dynamics and personal relationships drive success and perseverance in high-stakes competitions.