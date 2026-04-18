Sam Darcy's Season Over After Devastating ACL Rupture; Bulldogs Facing Injury Crisis

Western Bulldogs star Sam Darcy has suffered a ruptured ACL, ending his season and dealing a significant blow to the club's premiership hopes. The injury occurred during a traumatic night that also saw other key players sidelined, forcing the Bulldogs to confront a severe injury crisis.

The Western Bulldogs ' premiership aspirations have been significantly hampered by a devastating injury to star forward Sam Darcy , whose season has been cruelly cut short. Scans have confirmed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, a blow that overshadowed a night described as the most traumatic of coach Luke Beveridge's tenure. Darcy sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Bulldogs' heavy 19.17 (131) to 8.8 (56) defeat against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The incident occurred without any contact, immediately raising concerns that were tragically confirmed. This season-ending injury casts a long shadow over Darcy's potential, as ACL reconstructions typically require around a year of rehabilitation. Bulldogs medical boss Chris Bell expressed profound disappointment for Darcy in a statement, acknowledging his strong character and anticipated dedication to his recovery. The 22-year-old had previously experienced knee trouble in April last year, fortunately avoiding an ACL tear on that occasion, but the current injury marks a far more severe setback. The night proved to be a brutal one for the Bulldogs, with multiple players succumbing to injury. In addition to Darcy's ACL tear, Tom Liberatore was sidelined with a concussion, while Rory Lobb and James O’Donnell both suffered hamstring complaints. Lobb has since been cleared of serious damage and will be assessed ahead of Thursday's game against Sydney. The severity of O’Donnell's hamstring injury remains undisclosed. The loss of Darcy, a key offensive weapon, is a significant blow, forcing the Bulldogs to reconfigure their strategy for the remainder of the campaign and focus on his long-term return. The parallels to his father, Luke Darcy, a decorated 226-game Bulldog, are poignant, as the elder Darcy also endured multiple serious knee injuries, including one at the very same Kardinia Park venue nearly 21 years ago. The gravity of Darcy's fall was evident in the hushed reaction from both Geelong's coaching staff and the 33,200-strong crowd, with Cats coach Chris Scott acknowledging the universal sympathy felt within the football community for such unfortunate events. Looking ahead, coach Luke Beveridge anticipates Jedd Busslinger and Ryan Gardiner will be called upon to fill the defensive void left by Lobb and O’Donnell for the upcoming clash with Sydney. The injury crisis extends to other key players, with ruckman Tim English's availability due to his own knee concern uncertain. Furthermore, Tom Liberatore's return from a previous hamstring issue was short-lived, as he now faces another spell on the sidelines. The string of injuries compounds the Bulldogs' current form slump, having suffered two consecutive losses. The club must now navigate a challenging period, focusing not only on immediate game-day performance but also on the extensive recovery and rehabilitation processes required for their injured stars, particularly Sam Darcy, as they aim to build back stronger for future campaigns





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sam Darcy ACL Injury Western Bulldogs AFL Injury Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Darcy Suffers Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury Without ContactWestern Bulldogs star Sam Darcy has collapsed with a serious knee injury during a clash against Geelong, raising fears of an ACL tear. The incident occurred without any opponent contact, leaving teammates and commentators deeply concerned.

Read more »

Devastating Knee Injury Sidelines Western Bulldogs Star Sam Darcy, Jeopardizing Premiership AspirationsWestern Bulldogs forward Sam Darcy has sustained a significant knee injury, sparking concerns for the club's premiership campaign. The young giant crumpled to the ground in obvious distress during the second quarter of their clash against Geelong, leaving teammates and fans disheartened. Initial assessments suggest a potential anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, a diagnosis that would sideline him for an extended period and deliver a substantial blow to the team's chances of success this season.

Read more »

Sam Darcy Suffers Knee Injury, Threatening Western Bulldogs' Premiership AspirationsWestern Bulldogs' key forward Sam Darcy sustained a serious knee injury at GMHBA Stadium against Geelong. The giant forward fell to the ground clutching his left knee in the second quarter. While scans are pending, the club fears a potential ACL tear, casting a significant shadow over their premiership campaign. This setback adds to the Bulldogs' challenges, with Geelong dominating the match.

Read more »

Sam Darcy’s knee injury leaves Bulldogs’ premiership hopes on a knife edgeGeelong thrashed the Bulldogs in the first half at GMHBA Stadium, but the worst of it was the loss of star forward Sam Darcy to a knee injury.

Read more »

AFL Round 6 live updates: Cats vs Bulldogs, Swans vs Giants — blog, scores and statsSam Darcy succumbs to a knee injury as the Bulldogs' night goes from bad to worse, while the Swans and Giants face off at the SCG. Follow live.

Read more »

Sam Darcy Suffers Suspected Serious Knee Injury, Casting Doubt on Bulldogs' Premiership HopesYoung Western Bulldogs star Sam Darcy has been sidelined with a suspected serious knee injury after his left knee buckled during a game at GMHBA Stadium. The incident, which occurred without contact, has sent a wave of concern through the club and potentially jeopardizes their premiership aspirations for the season.

Read more »