Glastonbury Festival has announced its 2027 headliners, with Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish topping the bill and Cher taking the Sunday legends slot. The sold-out festival returns after a fallow year in 2026.

Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish will headline Glastonbury Festival in 2027, organisers have announced. Cher will take the Sunday afternoon legends slot at the age of 81.

The announcement was made on the festival's official website and social media accounts on Wednesday. The line-up poster was captioned: Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. The 2027 edition marks the first time ticket prices have broken the £400 mark, at £408 including a £5 booking fee, up from £378.50 in 2025.

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Glastonbury 2027 Tickets Sell Out Rapidly

Tickets went on sale on 4 October and sold out in minutes, with organisers posting that tickets had sold out less than an hour after the general sale began. Reports said tickets were snapped up in 42 minutes. Glastonbury sells out before any headliners are announced. British singer Harry Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, will play the festival for the first time.

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Press materials note that he enjoyed the event as a punter in 2025. Sam Fender will take one of the coveted top spots for the first time. He posted on Instagram: Headlining the best party on the planet. Fender previously had to pull out of playing the festival in 2019 and was due to play the cancelled 2020 edition.

He performed second to Eilish on the Pyramid stage in 2022. Billie Eilish headlines for a second time, after becoming the festival's youngest solo headliner in 2022 and making her festival debut on the Other stage in 2019. With Fender and Eilish topping the bill, this is the youngest cohort of headliners this century.

Cher Takes Glastonbury 2027 Sunday Legends Slot

Cher will make an unexpected appearance in the Sunday afternoon legends slot, despite not having toured since 2020 and claiming to have released her final album in 2024. Organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement: We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what's to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists.

She added: We are beyond excited about how it's all shaping up. We will bring you even more names in the new year and can't wait to see you down here on Worthy farm in June for some much-needed good times.

Next year's festival is the first since 2025; Glastonbury took one of its semi-regular fallow years in 2026 to allow Worthy farm to recover. Every five years or so, the farm's pastures need to recover from the impact of having over 200,000 people on site for the event in June. Glastonbury 2025 was attended by some 210,000 people. It featured Neil Young and Rod Stewart, as well as performances by Raye, The Prodigy, Alanis Morissette and Snow Patrol.

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Glastonbury 2027 Aims to Avoid 2025 Controversy

Organisers will hope to avoid the controversy of 2025, when police investigated punk duo Bob Vylan after they chanted death, death to the IDF, the Israel Defense Forces, on the West Holts stage. Emily Eavis previously clarified that contrary to rumours, Madonna would not be headlining off the back of her acclaimed Confessions II album. Festival founder Michael Eavis stepped back from the day-to-day running of the festival several years ago, and recently celebrated his 91st birthday.

Glastonbury has been held at Worthy Farm in south-west England since 1970. Quebecois microtonal rock duo Angine de Poitrine will make their Glastonbury debut, as will the Womack Sisters. Slovakian pop star Adela, Manchester DJ Josh Baker, London soul singer Sienna Spiro and US artist Sombr also play for the first time. Kraftwerk will also make their debut.

London trio The xx are set to return around the release of their as-yet unannounced fourth album. Lily Allen, Little Simz, Chase and Status, Massive Attack, Ezra Collective and FKA twigs are also among the big returning names.

Glastonbury 2027 Lineup Features Pop and Rock Acts

Pop fans will be sated by appearances from Blood Orange, Christine and the Queens, who broke the UK as a result of his galvanising 2016 set the morning after the Brexit vote, Chvrches, Ellie Goulding, Flo, Kacey Musgraves, Keo, Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Lola Young, Nao, Robyn, Skye Newman, Teddy Swims, Texas, Thee Sacred Souls, Thundercat and Underscores. Guitar fans may flock to sets from Crowded House, Dinosaur Jr, Florence Road, Getdown Services, Jamie T, Kingfishr, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Primal Scream, Saint Etienne, The War on Drugs, Westside Cowboy and Wunderhorse.

Glastonbury's typically globe-trotting bill brings in J-pop band Atarashii Gakko! , South African stars Ecca Vandal and Moonchild Sanelly, New Zealand reggae act Fat Freddy's Drop and Tuareg rock band Tinariwen. So far, the festival's rap credentials come from De La Soul, Mike D, The Streets and Young Fathers. In dance, The Avalanches, Basement Jaxx, Bonobo, Confidence Man, Hot Chip, practically the Glastonbury house band, Nia Archives, Sammy Virji and Underworld will be upping revellers' step counts.