Sam Kerr says the Matildas must make the most of six remaining games before the Women's World Cup as they face Colombia and aim to stay in the top 16 for the December 11 draw.

The Matildas have just six games left to prepare for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil, and captain Sam Kerr says every minute together now matters.

Australia face Colombia in a two-match series, starting Saturday night at GIO Stadium in Canberra. Colombia are the best team in South America behind World Cup hosts Brazil. The Matildas are ranked No.15 in the world and need to stay inside the top 16 by the end of this window. That would secure a place in pot two for the World Cup draw on December 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

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Kerr said the team cannot waste any of its limited time together. She spoke to reporters in Canberra on Monday as players were still arriving at camp. We only have six games left, so to play together as a team is most important, Kerr said. I know it sounds like six months, but we probably spend a month of that together, so we've got to make the most of every game.

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Key Players Return To Matildas Squad

Mary Fowler and Kyra Cooney-Cross are both back in the squad. Fowler missed the last window for personal reasons, and Cooney-Cross has not played for the Matildas since the Women's AFC Asian Cup. Cooney-Cross took time away from international football to be with her family during her late mother's cancer battle. It has been eight months since Kerr, Fowler and Cooney-Cross started the same match together.

That match was Australia's 1-0 defeat to Japan in the Asian Cup final. Kerr said she had not yet spoken to Fowler this window because players were still arriving, but she was keen to have her back. You also want to build cohesion and play with the people that probably are mainstays on the team, Kerr said. And Mary, Kyra, all of those girls are.

So we need as many minutes as we can with everyone, and while breeding the new talent. Kerr also welcomed the challenge of facing Colombia, a team Australia do not often play. She said they play hard and use a different style, similar to Brazil and other South American teams. Colombia's a really good team and a team that we could face at the World Cup, Kerr said.

Kerr Highlights Unique Style Of Colombia

We don't normally face teams like this. They play hard, they play a different style of football than we're used to, similar to Brazil. We want to stay as high-ranked as we can in the world for those World Cup group spots, hopefully score some goals and win the games, because that's what we're here for. Kerr famously missed most of the 2023 World Cup, where Australia made the semi-finals, because of a calf injury.

She said the approaching draw and final qualifying games make the tournament feel real. When you see the draw coming up, all of those things, the last few teams of qualifying, this camp over in Europe, it starts to feel real, Kerr said. Six months will go like that. The last 3.5 years has gone really quickly, so it seems crazy that 2023 was nearly four years ago, it's gone really quick.

Just really excited but taking it day by day, kind of focusing game by game. Getting excited though. Kerr, 33, moved from English powerhouse Chelsea to NWSL club Gotham FC in the middle of the year. Gotham finished top of the table but lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

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Kerr Refreshed After Move To Gotham FC

She returned four goals and four assists from 17 league games for the New York-based side. Kerr said America has been a different experience and she feels refreshed by the new challenge. America's a different kettle of fish, that's for sure, she said. It's been really good.

I am feeling refreshed in the sense that it's something new, a new challenge, new team, learning a new system. I would have liked to have scored a few goals in the playoffs recently, but it didn't work out like that. But I've been going for 18 months, so I'm looking forward to a break and a refresh before starting up next season. Two more games to go.

I feel confident every time I play for the Matildas, because it feels like a really comfortable space for me to come and perform. Coach Joe Montemurro has three more international windows, including this one, before the fortnight ahead of the World Cup. In that time he must decide his squad for Brazil. Kerr said building cohesion with the team's mainstays is crucial, especially with so few matches left.

She said it is harder to enter a World Cup with fewer minutes together. Of course you want to see new faces, and you want to see the new talent coming through, Kerr said. But you also want to build cohesion and play with the people that probably are mainstays in the team. The Matildas will play Colombia on Saturday night in Canberra, with a second match to follow.

The results and performances will shape their ranking and their World Cup preparations.