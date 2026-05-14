Sam Kerr's Emotional Departure from Chelsea

Sam Kerr is leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, bringing an end to one of the most brilliant, trophy-laden careers in Women's Super League football. The Matildas captain's decision to leave after six-and-a-half years was widely expected, with her being linked to the NWSL franchise, Denver Summit, in the US. Kerr will end her spell as Chelsea's all-time leading league marksman with 64 WSL goals, while her 115 goals in all competitions has put her just one behind Fran Kirby as the Blues' all-time leading scorer.

Sam Kerr is to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on one of the most brilliant, trophy-laden careers in Women's Super League football.

The English giants announced on Friday that the Matildas captain will leave after six-and-a-half years when her contract expires in the summer, with her last game for the Blues set to be an emotional occasion against Manchester United on Saturday. The decision had been widely expected, with the 32-year-old having been snapped up for the ambitious NWSL franchise, Denver Summit, in the US.

But Kerr will end her trophy-laden spell as Chelsea's all-time leading league marksman with 64 WSL goals, while her 115 goals in all competitions has put her just one behind Fran Kirby as the Blues' all-time leading scorer. Individual and team success went hand-in-hand for Kerr, who was twice the WSL's Golden Boot winner as leading scorer and was voted second in the Ballon d'Or as the world's top woman player in 2023.

There were difficult times, too, for Kerr, none more so than when she was charged with racially aggravated harassment against a police officer following an incident in London in 2023, but she was found not guilty 13 months later following a high-profile trial. Kerr was also sidelined for 20 months after sustaining a knee ligament injury in January 2024, but it's a measure of her quality that she returned this season to score her 100th Chelsea goal and, even though it took a long time for her to properly recover fitness, she still ended top scorer with 16 goals in 29 matches.

Her form of late has offered up glimpses of Kerr in her pomp, leading to suggestions that Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor should do everything possible to keep her in the squad. But the Blues have been strongly linked with Manchester Cty's Khadija Shaw, who has supplanted the Australian as the deadliest striker in the WSL.

Married to American international Kristie Mewis and with the pair having a baby son Jagger, Kerr is expected to now announce that she's resuming her career in the United States, where she was once the all-time leading scorer in the NWSL





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sam Kerr Chelsea Women's Super League Matildas NWSL Denver Summit Fran Kirby Golden Boot Ballon D'or Racial Harassment Knee Ligament Injury Career Trophies Goals Form Suggestions Chelsea Boss Manchester Cty Khadija Shaw United States NWSL All-Time Leading Scorer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angus Crichton fires back at critics of Sam Walker’s defence for OriginThe 23-year-old Sydney Roosters halfback is in contention for a senior interstate debut for Queensland at Accor Stadium with Tom Dearden sidelined by an ankle injury.

Read more »

Sam Kerr to leave Chelsea Football Club after six-and-a-half yearsSam Kerr, a star player for the Matildas, will leave Chelsea Football Club at the end of the season after six-and-a-half years. She has scored 115 goals during her time at Chelsea, one behind the side's all-time goal scorer Fran Kirby.

Read more »

Sam Kerr confirms she will leave Chelsea at end of the seasonSam Kerr will leave Chelsea this summer when her contract expires, the club have announced

Read more »

‘I just feel happy’: Sam Kerr is to end Chelsea careerThe Matildas captain will bring her six-and-a-half year spell at Chelsea FC Women to a close when her contract expires this summer.

Read more »