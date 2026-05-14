Sam Kerr to leave Chelsea Football Club after six-and-a-half years

Sam Kerr, a star player for the Matildas, will leave Chelsea Football Club at the end of the season after six-and-a-half years. She has scored 115 goals during her time at Chelsea, one behind the side's all-time goal scorer Fran Kirby.

Matildas star Sam Kerr will leave Chelsea Football Club at the end of the season, the club has announced. The Australian football star has represented the club on 157 occasions, most recently at a game on Saturday.

Her last game will be a Women's Super League against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, local time. Earlier this year, Kerr married her partner Kristie Mewis in Swan Valley, Western Australia. Currently captain of the Matildas, Kerr led the team to success in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup until it was knocked out in the semi-finals





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Sam Kerr Chelsea Football Club Matildas 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Kristie Mewis

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