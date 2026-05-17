Sam Mitchell Admired Max Gawn’s Adaptability, with Revisions to Leadership, Max Heath Outperformed Expected Minutes, and a New Leash on Life for Stabilizer McNamara

Sam Mitchell praised veteran Max Gawn's ability to adapt mid-match and mastermind centre square domination in a game against Hawthorn, while Mick Kennedy released logistical coach Nic Houston, leaving the Demons leadership team now vacant.

Sam Mitchell has labelled Max Gawn arguably the player of his generation after the Demons skipper not only dismantled Hawthorn but declared he would not be sitting out a game any time soon to help preserve his season.

Mitchell was full of admiration for veteran Gawn’s ability to adapt mid-match and mastermind a centre square domination after Hawthorn gained the early upper hand in their MCG clash. Max Gawn has labelled himself as the player of his generation. ... Gawn said different clubs had different approaches, acknowledging that Pendlebury, Dayne Zorko and Patrick Dangerfield were rested at different stages of their seasons.

He acknowledged that some players were rested due to injuries or long-term injuries. Melbourne coach Steven King said resting Gawn was a luxury that the Demons could not yet afford, despite being 7-3 after 10 games and eyeing off a return to the finals for the first time since 2023. The Demons have been a revelation under new coach King, winning games and playing an exciting brand of football





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