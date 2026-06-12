Sam Short Targets World Record and Australian Sweep in 1500m Freestyle Amid Trials Success

At the Australian swimming trials in Sydney, Sam Short fell short of Bobby Finke's 1500m freestyle world record but secured a place alongside two compatriots, setting up a potential Aussie medal sweep at the Commonwealth Games. Short also became only the second Australian male after Grant Hackett to win the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle at the same championships. The trials also featured emotional qualifications for siblings Shayna and Jamie Jack and wins for Mollie O'Callaghan and Zac Stubblety-Cook.

Sam Short has expressed confidence in the possibility of an Australia n sweep in the men's 1500m freestyle at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, while also humorously admitting his pre-race thoughts centered on pizza.

These comments came during the final night of the Australian swimming trials in Sydney, which also serve as selection meets for the Commonwealth Games and the Pan Pacific Championships. The evening featured significant performances across various events, including Mollie O'Callaghan's win in the women's 100m freestyle and an emotional qualification for Shayna Jack, who secured a spot alongside her brother Jamie on the Dolphins team.

However, the main focus was on Short's ambitious attempt to break Bobby Finke's world record of 14:30.67 in the 1500m freestyle, having already claimed titles in the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle at the same trials. Short built a considerable lead, sitting 2.65 seconds under world record pace at the halfway point, but the cumulative fatigue of a demanding week eventually told.

He finished in a time of 14:42.09, well outside his personal best of 14:37.28 from the 2023 World Championships. Matt Galea (14:50.22) and Ben Goedemans (14:50.67) also achieved qualifying times, ensuring three Australians will contest the event in Glasgow and prompting a wild, if slightly less effusive than usual, celebration from coach Dean Boxall.

Short, now the only Australian male alongside Grant Hackett to win the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle at a single national championship, remains optimistic about Australia's medal prospects. He pointed to Ireland's Dan Wiffen as the main international rival but noted Wiffen's recent trial time would not have made the Australian team, highlighting the depth of local talent.

'It's a great reflection of where our country's at,' Short remarked, setting his sights on future goals. He specifically targeted the 400m freestyle world record, saying, '3:39, I'm dreaming about that,' acknowledging he will have two major opportunities to chase it later in the year. The trials also featured emotional moments, most notably when Shayna Jack embraced her brother after securing her third Commonwealth Games berth.

Their family's athletic ambition was a recurring theme, with Jack stating, 'Our family is very talented. We always reach for the stars.

' In other results, Zac Stubblety-Cook and Ella Ramsay claimed victory in the men's and women's 200m breaststroke finals, respectively, continuing their strong form after a significant coaching change earlier in the year





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Swimming Commonwealth Games Sam Short 1500M Freestyle World Record Grant Hackett Australia Trials Mollie O'callaghan Shayna Jack Zac Stubblety-Cook Dean Boxall

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