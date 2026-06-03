Sam Stubbs' Story Highlights Need for Better Healthcare for People with Intellectual Disability

The story of Sam Stubbs, a young man with Down syndrome who was rushed to the hospital after his condition rapidly deteriorated, highlights the need for better healthcare for people with intellectual disability. Research shows that people with intellectual disability experience more than twice the rate of avoidable deaths compared to the rest of the Australian population. The federal government has committed to improving healthcare for people with intellectual disability, but more needs to be done to address the lack of training and resources for healthcare workers.

A young man with Down syndrome, Sam Stubbs, was rushed to the hospital after his condition rapidly deteriorated, highlighting the need for better healthcare for people with intellectual disability.

Research from the University of New South Wales shows that people with intellectual disability experience more than twice the rate of avoidable deaths compared to the rest of the Australian population. Studies suggest that better healthcare could have prevented 38 per cent of deaths experienced by people with intellectual disability, whereas it was only 17 per cent for the rest of the population.

The federal government recognized the urgent need to improve the standard of healthcare people with intellectual disability receive and made a commitment to promote access to comprehensive health assessments and improve training for healthcare workers. However, funding for the Health Ambassadors Programme, which aims to address the lack of training for medical staff, is set to be cut.

The programme allows people with intellectual disability to train medical students and mid-career professionals, providing them with a unique perspective on how to provide better care. Emily Porter, a health ambassador with Down Syndrome Australia, shares her experiences of good and bad healthcare, highlighting the importance of including patients with intellectual disability in discussions about their care and taking extra time to find out what makes them comfortable.

She wants healthcare professionals to take the time to explain procedures and involve her support person in consultations. The programme has been a valuable resource for medical students and healthcare professionals, and its loss would be a significant setback in improving healthcare for people with intellectual disability.

The story of Sam Stubbs and the experiences of people like Emily Porter highlight the need for better healthcare for people with intellectual disability and the importance of including them in discussions about their care. It also emphasizes the need for more training for healthcare workers to provide better care for people with intellectual disability.

The federal government's commitment to improving healthcare for people with intellectual disability is welcome, but more needs to be done to address the lack of training and resources for healthcare workers. The Health Ambassadors Programme is a valuable resource that should be preserved and expanded, rather than cut.

By including people with intellectual disability in discussions about their care and providing them with the support they need, healthcare professionals can provide better care and improve outcomes for people with intellectual disability. The story of Sam Stubbs and the experiences of people like Emily Porter are a reminder of the importance of providing better healthcare for people with intellectual disability and the need for more training and resources for healthcare workers.

The federal government's commitment to improving healthcare for people with intellectual disability is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to address the lack of training and resources for healthcare workers. The Health Ambassadors Programme is a valuable resource that should be preserved and expanded, rather than cut.

By including people with intellectual disability in discussions about their care and providing them with the support they need, healthcare professionals can provide better care and improve outcomes for people with intellectual disability. The story of Sam Stubbs and the experiences of people like Emily Porter are a reminder of the importance of providing better healthcare for people with intellectual disability and the need for more training and resources for healthcare workers.

The federal government's commitment to improving healthcare for people with intellectual disability is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to address the lack of training and resources for healthcare workers. The Health Ambassadors Programme is a valuable resource that should be preserved and expanded, rather than cut.

By including people with intellectual disability in discussions about their care and providing them with the support they need, healthcare professionals can provide better care and improve outcomes for people with intellectual disability





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