NRL premiership-winning halfback Sam Walker has signed a two-year deal with the Papua New Guinea Chiefs for the 2028 season, moving from the Sydney Roosters after a split in their relationship. The 24-year-old State of Origin and Test debutant joins a Chiefs squad bolstered by tax-free contracts and other star signings like Jarome Luai and Hudson Young.

Sam Walker, the halfback who secured the NRL premiership with the Sydney Roosters in this year's grand final, has officially confirmed a high-profile move to the Papua New Guinea Chiefs for the 2028 season.

Sam Walker Signs Two-Year Deal with PNG Chiefs

This transfer marks a significant shift in the rugby league landscape, as Walker's tenure with the Roosters came to an abrupt end following their championship victory, with reports indicating a deterioration in the relationship between the player and the club. Consequently, the Queensland-born athlete is set to relocate to Port Moresby under the terms of a lucrative two-year contract.

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Walker arrives in PNG at the peak of his professional powers, having just experienced the most successful year of his career to date. During this period, he achieved the dual milestones of making his debut for the New South Wales Blues in the prestigious State of Origin series and representing the Australian national team in Test matches.

His performance on the field has been characterized by exceptional skill, strategic intelligence, and a consistent ability to deliver under intense pressure, qualities that have made him a highly sought-after commodity in the league. The enthusiasm surrounding Walker's acquisition is palpable within the PNG Chiefs organization, with leadership expressing deep confidence in his potential to revolutionize the team's playing style and culture.

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Coach Praises Walker's Vision and Kicking

Willie Peters, the head coach of the PNG Chiefs, praised Walker's immense talent, highlighting his tremendous vision, outstanding kicking ability, and unique capacity to create opportunities from seemingly impossible situations. Peters emphasized that Walker is not only a gifted footballer but also a highly intelligent player who understands how to control the tempo and direction of a match.

The coach expressed particular excitement about the future partnership between Walker and fellow halfback Jarome Luai, describing it as one of the most creative and influential combinations in the game. This duo is expected to be the engine room of the Chiefs, driving their attack and providing the tactical leadership necessary to compete at the highest level.

Partnership with Luai Drives Chiefs Strategy

The anticipation is that their synergy will elevate the entire squad and define the team's identity as they embark on their inaugural season in the NRL. Beyond his immediate on-field contributions, PNG Chiefs General Manager of Football Michael Chammas highlighted Walker's transformative potential, both technically and culturally. Chammas noted that Walker is not just a premiership-winning player but also an Origin star and a World Cup winner, bringing a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to Port Moresby.

The management believes that Walker's best football is still ahead of him, given his young age of twenty-four and his status as the 2021 Dally M Rookie of the Year who has been a staple starter for the Roosters since. His signing is part of a broader strategy by the Chiefs to attract elite talent by offering tax-free contracts, a financial advantage that has already seen them secure other notable players such as Hudson Young and Jeremiah Nanai.

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With a roster that includes stars like Brian To'o, Zac Lomax, and Joseph Manu, the Chiefs are poised to make a formidable impact in the upcoming season, leveraging Walker's leadership and skill to build a competitive and dynamic team for the future of Papua New Guinean rugby league.