Sam Walker Remains the Frontrunner for QLD Maroons No.7 Jersey

Four days away from teams being selected for Game One of the 2026 State of Origin series, multiple candidates remain in the hunt to wear the famed No.7 jersey for the QLD Maroons. Sam Walker, the Sydney Roosters halfback, remains the frontrunner for the role, having spent several years around the QLD Maroons squad and coming through the Emerging Maroons pathways.

Four days away from teams being selected for Game One of the 2026 State of Origin series, multiple candidates remain in the hunt to wear the famed No.7 jersey for the QLD Maroons.

Initially set to be worn by Tom Dearden, an ankle injury to the Cowboys playmaker during the last round means coach Billy Slater will have to go in a different direction. Watch every game of every round of the Premiership Season LIVE with no ad-breaks during play on FOX LEAGUE, available on Kayo Sports |WHAT'S GAMBLING REALLY COSTING YOU? Set a deposit limit. For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.

Over the past week, multiple names have emerged such as Daly Cherry-Evans, Jake Clifford, Kalyn Ponga and Tanah Boyd. However, it is Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker that remains the frontrunner for the role, having spent several years around the QLD Maroons squad and coming through the Emerging Maroons pathways.

"For me, it’s a no-brainer, Sam Walker is the seven. I just think his time’s right. He’s played 96 first-grade games and I love the way he plays," The Courier-Mail’s Pete Badel said on NRL 360. The son of former NRL five-eighth Ben Walker and nephew to six-time QLD representative Chris and former Bronco Shane Walker, Sam has been biding his time for several years.

Known for his vision, composure, elite kicking game and having no fear to take on the opposition in attack, Walker has been compared to Allan Langer by the greatest rugby league coach of all time.

"I spoke to Wayne Bennett today for a story on this and of course Wayne blooded Allan Langer in 1987 and he had a lot of critics at the time," Badel continued. "They said he was too small, that he couldn’t tackle and Wayne said Alfie created mayhem and Sam Walker will do the same. "He said Sam Walker is the closest thing I’ve seen to Allan Langer. Sam’s the man, that’s Wayne’s words.

"I think yes (he is the frontrunner) from the mail I’m getting. I keep hearing all this talk about Jake Clifford (and) Tanah Boyd, to me, that is nonsense.

However, Daly Cherry-Evans has done it as well and we can’t discount that but I think Sam Walker if he plays well against the Cowboys this week, he’s there.

"A firm believer in Walker getting picked, Code Sports’ Brent Read agreed with his colleague’s comments. However, he went on to state that if he is not selected and is overlooked in favour of another option such as Boyd or Clifford, it could be detrimental to his rugby league career.

"He’s been in the system. He’s been the sort of next guy up for a long time and part of the Emerging Maroons," Read said.

"I think if you bring a guy into the system and blood him into the system and prepare him to play Origin and then the chance comes and you overlook him, I think that’s detrimental to him. "I think that sends the wrong message. They have sent the message that Sam is next in line and he doesn’t done anything wrong to suggest he wouldn’t be. "Braith Ansta, "I assume the only hesitation is his defence.





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State Of Origin QLD Maroons No.7 Jersey Sam Walker Daly Cherry-Evans Jake Clifford Kalyn Ponga Tanah Boyd Allan Langer Wayne Bennett Brent Read Braith Ansta

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