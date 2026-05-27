Sam Walker's impressive Origin debut has silenced his critics and vindicated the faith entrusted in him by Billy Slater. The young halfback displayed the same tenacity and creative kicking game that made Allan Langer one of rugby league's most endeared figures.

Sam Walker 's impressive Origin debut silenced his critics and vindicated the faith entrusted in him by Billy Slater . The young halfback displayed the same tenacity and creative kicking game that made Allan Langer one of rugby league 's most endeared figures.

Walker was always going to be a target in defence, but he responded to every challenge thrown his way, holding his own against Blues back-rower Hudson Young and missing just three tackles while making three. His steady kicking game also slowly but surely kept NSW pinned in their end throughout the first half, and errors began to creep into their game on the back of the Maroons' defence to complement Walker's boot.

It took eight minutes for the Langer comparisons to rear, after his bomb to keep the Blues on the defensive forced a mistake out of Stephen Crichton. Walker's early grubber behind the line was swooped on by Robert Toia, and Queensland were humming. Walker latched onto a late Harry Grant offload on last play before firing a pass for a rampaging Thomas Flegler to score - in what was the prop's first Origin appearance in 1071 days.

It was then Walker's bomb which drew a knock on from James Tedesco, with the fresh set gifting Cameron Munster the chance to put an early grubber in of his own for Tabuai-Fidow to score his 12th Origin try. When the young halfback then slotted a penalty goal, his state suddenly had a 20-0 lead.

It wasn't until Kalyn Ponga was controversially sent off by referee Ashley Klein in the 57th minute - seemingly leading with his shoulder to cover Tolu Koula, but replays suggesting the contact was a head clash - that opened the door for the Blues to get back in the contest, as second-half tries to Ethan Strange, Nathan Cleary and Tedesco at the death stole the 22-20 triumph.

But not only was Walker making his Origin debut with the likes of Wayne Bennett and Darren Lockyer likening him to Langer, Dearden had been the linchpin of Queensland's shock series triumph last year, unseating skipper Daly Cherry-Evans after the game one defeat, before pulling the strings to secure the most unlikely of victories. When the Cowboys co-captain succumbed to a syndesmosis injury, one which may still keep him sidelined for game two, and the fears came out that the Maroons would lack the resilience, flair and guidance to succeed without him.

Walker has not just shut down those concerns, but ensured that even if Dearden is fit in time for the second clash in Melbourne on June 17 he is no guarantee to walk back into his jumper





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sam Walker Origin Debut Allan Langer Rugby League Billy Slater

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Moses ruled out of Origin series opener, Ethan Strange to start for BluesNSW coach Laurie Daley said the timing of Moses’ minor hamstring injury left the team needing to make a change.

Read more »

Mitchell Moses ruled out of State of Origin game one due to hamstring injuryNSW player Mitchell Moses will be out of the opening State of Origin match with a hamstring injury, and Ethan Strange will start in the halves alongside Nathan Cleary, a decision that was made not to risk Mos involved. NSW coach Laurie Daley confirmed the decision at a press conference and expressed optimism that Moses will return for the final two games of the series while not changing the team's approach.

Read more »

'Too risky': Blues dealt injury blow on eve of Origin Game IThe NSW Blues have confirmed five-eighth Mitchell Moses will miss Wednesday night's State of Origin opener due to a hamstring injury.

Read more »

Slater Reveals Reason Behind Call Up of Young Halfback Sam WalkerQueensland coach Brennan Slater explains selection of Sam Walker over Cherry-Evans for State of Origin debut

Read more »