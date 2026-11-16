Sam Walker to meet PNG Chiefs in Brisbane on Tuesday after Roosters contract talks collapse

Sam Walker will meet PNG Chiefs officials in Brisbane on Tuesday after the Roosters pulled their three-year contract offer. The Chiefs are chasing a marquee halfback for their 2028 debut.

Sam Walker will meet with the PNG Chiefs for the first time on Tuesday as he ramps up plans for life after the Sydney Roosters.

Sam Walker Meets PNG Chiefs In Brisbane

Sources with knowledge of the situation, not authorised to speak publicly, confirmed Walker and his management are scheduled to meet Chiefs officials in Brisbane. Chiefs coach Willie Peters and general manager Michael Chammas are expected to attend. The parties had initially hoped to meet on Monday, but Walker celebrated Australia's World Cup win over New Zealand the night before. Walker politely declined an interview request in Australia's sheds on Sunday night.

Also read Sydney Roosters Retain Sam Walker for NRL Premiership Defense

He confirmed he would take the next few days to start weighing up his options for the 2028 season and beyond. The meeting follows a spectacular failure to agree on a contract extension with the Roosters. The club pulled its offer of a three-year deal worth $1.2 million a season, plus ratchet clauses, after Walker's camp asked for more time and money.

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Roosters Allow Walker To See Out Deal

The Roosters informed his management over the weekend they were now happy for Walker to see out the last year of his deal. They hope he can guide the Bondi club to back-to-back titles. The Chiefs are determined to land a marquee halfback in time for their debut season in 2028. Their ability to offer tax-free wages will make it impossible for any NRL rival to compete in terms of money.

The Chiefs were reportedly prepared to offer Nathan Cleary a three-year, tax-free deal worth $2 million a season, plus a conservative $300,000 in third-party deals. His camp informed them he would be staying put. Walker, 24, is not yet in the same class as Cleary, but a tax-free $1.3 million or $1.4 million would make him the best-paid player in the game should he commit to the Chiefs.

Chiefs Target Walker With Tax Free Deal

Peters has already publicly declared his confidence in getting the best out of the Queensland Origin and now Kangaroos representative. A halves pairing of Walker and Jarome Luai would be one of the most exciting in the game. The Rabbitohs met with Walker last week in Brisbane. Souths confirmed on Monday Cody Walker had re-committed to the club for 2027, with an option in the club's favour for 2028.

The Rabbitohs, however, were never in a position to sign Sam Walker for 2027. The Roosters were prepared to pay part of Walker's salary if he left early, but would inevitably have baulked at stumping up for him to link with their hated rivals, especially if Matt Burton links with Perth. The NRL's 19th franchise has already recruited a host of stars, including Luai, Zac Lomax, Brian To'o, Joey Manu and Connor Watson.

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They are also waiting on an answer from Canberra forward Hudson Young, who toured their facilities earlier this month. Raiders forward Hudson Young is pictured with PNG Chiefs coach Willie Peters on a tour of the club's facilities earlier this month.

Isaah Yeo Eyes Contract Extension At Penrith

Meanwhile, Isaah Yeo is hoping to sign off on his own contract extension at Penrith in the next fortnight, after he undergoes pec surgery on Wednesday. It's all but done, I just need to go and have a conversation with general manager Spud Shane Elford and CEO Matt Cameron, Yeo said. I wanted to make sure I was focused on the World Cup, which has pushed back contract talks.

I'll get the op, so it will be another week or two before we have that conversation. Fellow co-captain Cleary is expected to finalise his own deal imminently. Yeo said he hoped Kangaroos teammate Liam Martin would also re-commit to the club. I'd love to see him stay, Yeo said of Martin.

He's one of my best mates, and we've shared a lot of memories together. I messaged Nathan Happy birthday on Saturday. He had his ankle op as well, and hopefully that's his last one and he can head overseas in the next week or two to have a break.