Sam Walker will join the PNG Chiefs in 2028 on a two-year deal worth at least $2.5 million, after the Roosters withdrew their extension offer. He will partner Jarome Luai in the halves.

Sam Walker will join the PNG Chiefs in 2028 on a two-year deal worth at least $2.5 million. The 24-year-old will play out the final year of his Roosters contract in 2027 before linking with the NRL's incoming expansion franchise.

Walker's PNG deal is worth around $1.25 million a year, tax-free under an exemption granted to the expansion club by the PNG government. Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity given commercial sensitivities confirmed the terms. The contract does not contain a ratchet clause to account for the anticipated rise in the NRL salary cap from 2028, unlike most deals negotiated so far by the Chiefs.

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PNG Chiefs Secure Sam Walker Deal

Walker's future was sensationally flipped on its head last month when the Tricolours pulled their contract offer to the halfback. The Roosters withdrew their $4 million-plus extension offer within a month of grand final night and told Walker he was free to leave immediately. Both parties are now committed to Walker playing out the final year of his contract in 2027 with the Roosters.

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Chairman Nick Politis pulled the $1.1 million-per-year contract offer when Walker sought another $200,000 annually, and Politis quickly declared there was no coming back. Walker was pursued by the Chiefs and Rabbitohs, while South Sydney tabled a lucrative three-year offer. The Queensland and Australian Test playmaker met with PNG management within 48 hours of the Kangaroos World Cup final win in Brisbane. He also met with South Sydney.

Walker called Souths coach Wayne Bennett on Friday afternoon to inform him he had taken up the Chiefs' offer before PNG announced the signing. Walker will partner PNG's inaugural signing Jarome Luai in the halves in 2028 in what shapes as one of the NRL's most dynamic playmaking pairings. The Chiefs also signed North Queensland's Jeremiah Nanai on a three-year deal on Thursday and are set to land Gold Coast fullback AJ Brimson.

PNG Chiefs Build Future Club

Chief executive Lorna McPherson said the club was delighted Walker had chosen to be part of its future. She said he had already achieved so much in his young career and believed he had an important role to play in what the club is building. McPherson said the Chiefs are continuing to build a club that will unite a nation and give its people something truly special to connect with.

She said having a player of Walker's ability and character demonstrates the belief that the club is doing just that. Coach Willie Peters said Walker is undoubtedly a gifted footballer who has shown tremendous vision, an outstanding kicking game and an ability to create something out of nothing. He said Walker is also a very smart footballer who understands how to influence and control a game.

Peters said Walker has performed on the biggest stages across club, state and international level. He said the club is excited about what Walker can bring and that his partnership alongside Luai gives PNG one of the game's most creative and influential halves combinations. Roosters coach Trent Robinson was frustrated with criticism towards Walker but his disappointment at losing the halfback was clear.

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Roosters Coach Addresses Departure

He said part of it was just business, that negotiations can go one way and then not, and that the Roosters wanted to sign Walker but could not get it done. Robinson said the commentary around Walker's character during the week had been frustrating.

He said no one is on a lifelong contract, Walker is signed until the end of next year, is a great guy and is really personable, and simply did not want to sign for 2028 and beyond. Robinson said he and Walker do not talk about contracts and never have, only about footy.

He said there was going to be a time when they would chat and that he has known Walker since he was a kid, and that nobody has done anything wrong in the situation. Pressed on whether the Roosters gave Walker enough time, Robinson said Walker did want more time.

Rabbitohs Target Cameron Munster

He said the club pushed it back to after the season and that November 1 was coming, and Walker was the club's biggest contract, so a lot of dominos had to fall and other players needed to know as well. Walker's signing is expected to see the Rabbitohs turn their attention to off-contract Storm five-eighth and Maroons halves partner Cameron Munster, who is due to meet with Souths coach Wayne Bennett next week.