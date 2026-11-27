Sam Walker rejects South Sydney to join the PNG Chiefs for 2028. The Roosters halfback's decision impacts the NRL free agency market and Cameron Munster's future.

Sam Walker has officially signed a three-year contract with the Papua New Guinea Chiefs, ensuring his availability for the National Rugby League expansion side's inaugural season in 2028. This decisive move follows a complex free agency period that saw the star halfback reject a significant offer from the South Sydney Rabbitohs after his original extension with the Sydney Roosters was withdrawn.

Core Details Of Walker's Three-Year Deal

The agreement between Sam Walker and the Papua New Guinea Chiefs marks a pivotal moment in the league's expansion strategy. Walker, who recently secured a premiership with the Sydney Roosters, has committed his prime years to the NRL's 19th team. The contract officially runs from 2028 through 2030, providing the new club with a seasoned leader as they prepare to enter the competition.

Also read Sam Walker Signs Two-Year, $2.5M Tax-Free Deal with PNG Chiefs for 2028

Walker's decision to join the Chiefs was finalized after weeks of negotiations and public statements from rival clubs. While the Sydney Roosters initially extended an offer, the relationship soured when Walker hesitated to sign immediately. The Roosters subsequently pulled their offer, leaving the halfback to explore other opportunities. His choice to sign with the Chiefs, rather than returning to Souths or staying with his current club, confirms his intent to be a foundational piece for the new franchise.

The signing addresses the primary question regarding the Chiefs' ability to attract elite talent. Having missed out on securing Nathan Cleary and Zane Harrison earlier in the process, the Chiefs have now locked in a legitimate number seven. Walker brings immediate credibility to the squad, having just finished a successful stint with the Roosters and earning an international call-up for Australia.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

The South Sydney Rabbitohs had expressed strong interest in Walker, with coach Wayne Bennett publicly stating the club's desire to meet with him. Walker requested a meeting at the Rabbitohs headquarters, which took place, but the outcome appeared less than definitive. Bennett subsequently indicated that the club was focused on Cameron Munster, suggesting a shift in their halfback strategy that may have cooled immediate talks with Walker.

Bennett clarified that the club was happy with their current halfback options, including Ashton Ward, and did not view Walker as an indispensable requirement. He stated that they were willing to meet Cameron Munster in the future but had not yet done so at that stage. This public positioning signaled to Walker and his advisors that the Rabbitohs had limitations on their investment in the number seven jersey.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Roosters' decision to withdraw their extension offer was driven by a desire to manage salary cap pressures and internal roster decisions. The club was confident initially but lost patience with the delay. As a result, Sam Walker will remain a Rooster for the 2027 season to honor the final year of his existing contract. This arrangement allows the Roosters to retain their premiership-winning halfback for one more year while the Chiefs build for 2028.

Real-World Impact On The NRL Free Agency Market

Walker's departure creates a significant vacuum in the Sydney Roosters' backline, though they have a plan in place for 2027. Hugo Savala is set to step into the halves, replacing the departed Daly Cherry-Evans. The club also has young talent like Rodwell, who debuted off the bench in Round 15, developing in reserve grade to gain further experience before challenging for a first-grade spot.

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For the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the failure to secure Walker increases the pressure to sign Cameron Munster. Bennett's comments suggest the club intends to go all-in on the Queensland Maroons skipper to fill the halfback role. With Munster looking destined to leave the Melbourne Storm, the Rabbitohs are now the primary candidates to secure his services, aiming to build around their existing stars like Latrell Mitchell and David Fifita.

The Papua New Guinea Chiefs are now shifting their focus to other key roster pieces to support Walker. While Jarome Luai has already signed as the club's first-ever player, the Chiefs are targeting Brisbane Broncos duo Deine Mariner and Xavier Willison. Reports indicate contracts worth $900,000 and $500,000 per season have been tabled for these players. Additionally, the club is formalizing deals with Caleb Navale and Sean O'Sullivan to build a strong roster of 16 players before the 2027 season begins.

This strategic acquisition resolves the biggest uncertainty surrounding the Chiefs' pre-season preparations. By securing Sam Walker, they have answered the call for an elite halfback who can lead the attack in their debut season. The signing signals a serious intent to compete immediately upon their entry into the NRL, positioning them as a formidable new force in the league.