Sam Wood appeals bail denial in Noosa assault case

Former reality TV star Sam Wood has appealed a decision denying him bail over allegations he strangled and assaulted his wife Snezana in Noosa on October 3. He remains in custody on remand.

Former reality TV star and fitness influencer Sam Wood has filed an appeal against the decision denying him bail. Wood, 46, has been held on remand since his arrest on October 3, when police alleged he had strangled and assaulted his wife Snezana while on holiday in Noosa, on the Sunshine Coast.

His lawyers appealed the bail decision on Monday. They will argue that not enough consideration was given to how long Wood could spend in prison before his trial. The defence also claims the decision was unreasonable or unjust. It further argues that Justice McCafferty failed to consider whether proposed bail conditions would reduce the risk of reoffending, and failed to give reasons for why those conditions would not be sufficient.

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In his ruling denying bail, Justice Patrick McCafferty said Wood had had several drinks at dinner before an argument broke out about Snezana wanting to pack their bags. McCafferty said Wood had allegedly become angry. McCafferty said the argument began not with Snezana but with the other person, daughter Eve Markoski Wood, who was a witness to the events.

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The argument is said to have involved Wood saying that Snezana and the witness could both die and that he was going to send Snezana back to her family. The quote from the ruling reads: both die, I am going to send you back to your family. McCafferty recounted this detail while explaining what the witness alleged had occurred during the dispute at the holiday location.

Allegations of Assault in Noosa

The couple went back to their room, and Eve alleged she could hear her mother's voice become muffled and described hearing gasping. Snezana alleges her husband grabbed her by the throat, and she was unable to breathe. McCafferty said Snezana ended up on the floor. He added that the applicant was still holding her throat, and the complainant alleges he was choking her.

Wood remains in custody on remand as the appeal moves forward. The appeal challenges the earlier decision to refuse bail and asks for a review of how the risk factors and possible conditions were weighed. The defence argues that the original bail ruling did not properly account for the time Wood might spend in prison awaiting trial. The case is tied to allegations from the October 3 incident in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast.

Police alleged Wood had strangled and assaulted Snezana during their holiday. Justice McCafferty outlined the dinner drinks, the argument about packing bags, and the later bedroom account in his ruling denying bail. The appeal also claims the decision was unreasonable or unjust. It further claims McCafferty failed to consider whether proposed bail conditions would reduce the risk of reoffending and failed to give reasons for why such conditions would not be enough.

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Legal Challenge to Bail Refusal

Wood's legal team filed the appeal on Monday. Wood, 46, is a former reality TV star and fitness influencer. He has been held on remand since his arrest on October 3. The appeal will now consider the bail decision and the arguments raised about detention length, bail conditions, and the reasons given in the original ruling.

The allegations remain before the court. The account from the ruling includes the argument with Eve Markoski Wood as a witness, the alleged words about both dying and sending Snezana back to her family, and the claim that Snezana was grabbed by the throat and could not breathe. It also includes Eve's account of hearing muffled sounds and gasping. Justice McCafferty's ruling described Wood having several drinks at dinner before the argument over Snezana wanting to pack their bags.

The ruling states the argument commenced not with Snezana but with the other person, Eve Markoski Wood, who witnessed the events. The appeal argues the bail decision did not give enough weight to the possible length of time Wood could spend in prison before trial. The appeal will also test whether McCafferty should have considered proposed bail conditions as a way to lower any risk of reoffending.

Arguments From Defence Team

Wood's lawyers say the decision was unreasonable or unjust and that no reasons were given for why the proposed conditions would not reduce that risk. Wood has been on remand since October 3 and the appeal was filed on Monday.