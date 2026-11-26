Fitness influencer Sam Wood remains in custody as Queensland's Court of Appeal refuses bail due to witness interference risks linked to a prison phone call.

Fitness influencer and reality television personality Sam Wood continues to face detention following a strict decision by Queensland's highest court. The former Bachelor star was denied bail for the third time in connection with serious domestic violence allegations. This ruling ensures he remains incarcerated while awaiting trial for the violent assault charges that shocked fans and followers nationwide.

Court Of Appeal Decision Mechanism

Queensland's Court of Appeal upheld the refusal of release after reviewing new evidence concerning a phone call made from prison. The judges determined that Sam Wood demonstrated a clear intent to influence the legal process through his communication with his father. This specific interaction provided the necessary grounds to reject his application for temporary freedom pending the final hearing of the case.

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The Melbourne-based athlete was initially arrested in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast last month. Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a property on Hastings Street on October 3. Authorities charged the 46-year-old with two specific offences involving his wife, Snezana Wood.

Prosecutors allege that Sam Wood physically assaulted and choked Snezana at their Noosa home during the incident in early October. The allegations describe a severe level of violence that prompted immediate arrest and ongoing custody for the defendant.

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Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Sam Wood maintains that he intends to contest all allegations made against him in the judicial system. His legal team has argued that previous bail denials were unreasonable and failed to account for the total time he might spend in prison if convicted. They claimed the time served on remand should heavily influence the decision to grant conditional release.

However, the legal defense faced a significant setback when the Court of Appeal examined a recorded prison conversation. The call occurred after the Supreme Court refused bail earlier this month. Sam Wood discussed the situation with his father, expressing frustration and a desire to speak with his wife.

During this recorded exchange, Sam Wood suggested that if Snezana Wood were to drop the charges or change her statement, the case against him would collapse. He stated that he needed to talk to his wife and believed she would not want him to be imprisoned. These comments were central to the prosecution's argument regarding witness interference.

Evidentiary Analysis And Witness Interference

Justice Boddice played a pivotal role in the ruling by analyzing the content of the prison phone call. He noted that the language used by Sam Wood was consistent with an attempt to indirectly contact his wife for an improper purpose. The judge stated that the inmate explicitly hoped his wife would claim the violence did not occur.

The court found that the phone call provided a sound evidentiary basis to conclude there was a real risk of witness interference. Justice Boddice stated that Sam Wood hoped to falsely claim that nothing had taken place between him and his wife on the night in question. This evidence undermined any argument that conditions could mitigate the risk.

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Justice Boddice further observed that the lack of a proper reasoned basis in the original refusal supported a conclusion of error. This allowed the Court of Appeal to exercise discretion and reassess the bail application. The phone call became the critical factor that shifted the legal perspective on the potential for tampering.

Real World Impact And Future Proceedings

The Court of Appeal determined it could have no confidence that any conditions imposed on Sam Wood would lessen the risk of interference. The judges concluded that releasing him would likely allow him to attempt to alter the testimony of the primary witness. This high threshold for risk has kept him behind bars during the appeal process.

While one judge found error in the lower court's reasoning, Justice Doyle took a different view regarding the final outcome. Justice Doyle stated that the appeal should be dismissed because the content of the phone call supported the conclusion of interference risk. He felt it was unnecessary to decide on bail separately given this overarching concern.

Sam Wood and Snezana Wood met on the reality dating show The Bachelor in 2015 and married in 2018. Their relationship has now become the subject of intense legal scrutiny following the October 3 incident. The family remains under public and judicial examination as the case moves forward.

Sam Wood has been in custody since his initial arrest on the Sunshine Coast. He is currently held in a facility where he described being around serious offenders during the prison call. The legal battle will continue as the court navigates the complex evidence of witness tampering attempts.