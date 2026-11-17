Former Bachelor star Sam Wood will make a third bid for bail in Queensland's Court of Appeal after being denied bail twice over an alleged attack on his wife Snezana in Noosa.

Former Bachelor star Sam Wood will make his third bid for freedom in Queensland's Court of Appeal on Tuesday. The 46-year-old has been denied bail twice and remains in custody on charges relating to an alleged attack on his wife Snezana Wood.

The alleged attack occurred while the couple were holidaying in Noosa, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, last month. Wood was arrested in early October and charged with strangulation and assault occasioning bodily harm over the alleged attack in their luxury Hastings Street apartment. His legal team, led by Paula Morreau KC, will need to prove the judge made an error in the law when denying his Supreme Court bail bid.

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Bachelor star claims bail refusal unreasonable

They argue the decision to refuse bail was unreasonable or plainly unjust. Wood rose to fame on the third season of The Bachelor in 2015, where he and Snezana met. He is a reality TV star turned fitness entrepreneur. In Wood's second bid for bail in the Supreme Court, Justice Patrick McCafferty said Wood had consumed several drinks at dinner before the alleged incident.

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An argument broke out at their holiday apartment over his wife wanting to pack. Wood is accused of choking Snezana after telling her and her daughter Eve Markoski-Wood that they can both die, I'm going to send you back to your family. McCafferty said Snezana told police she ended up on the floor, and Wood had banged her head against the floor or skirting boards.

After the alleged incident, Snezana was seen by Eve to be sitting against the hallway, slumped forward, holding her neck, the court heard. Under proposed bail conditions in his Supreme Court bail bid, a $1 million surety was offered, and Morreau said her client could live in Queensland or Tasmania. The court heard Wood, who had struggled with anger, would usually leave to avoid confrontation, and that willingness was an important component to assess his risk for release.

Appeal challenges custody assessment errors

Wood's alleged drug and alcohol use, and a party lifestyle, were also referenced in material before the court, but there was no suggestion he suffered from addiction. The grounds of Wood's appeal include that the judge erred in failing to assess the likely period of Wood's custody before trial. The appeal also argues the judge failed to consider whether the proposed bail conditions would reduce the risk of further offending.

Sam Wood's father, Andrew, was seen arriving at the previous bail hearing at the Supreme Court in October. Wood remains in custody ahead of Tuesday's Appeal Court hearing.