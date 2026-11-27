Former Bachelor star Sam Wood will remain in custody over Christmas after Queensland's Court of Appeal dismissed his third bail application over allegations he strangled and assaulted his wife Snezana during a Noosa holiday.

Former Bachelor star and fitness influencer Sam Wood will spend Christmas in jail after Queensland's Court of Appeal dismissed his third bid for bail. The 46-year-old Melbourne-based fitness entrepreneur has now spent eight weeks in custody since his arrest during a family holiday in Noosa on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in October.

Wood faces domestic violence charges over allegations he strangled and assaulted his wife, Snezana, whom he met on The Bachelor Australia. Appeal Justice David Boddice delivered the court's judgment on Friday, stating simply: The appeal is dismissed. The appeal court judges, Justices David Boddice, Shane Doyle and Michael Copley, ultimately ruled to uphold Supreme Court Justice Patrick McCafferty's earlier decision to deny bail.

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Third Bail Application Dismissed

Wood had already been denied bail twice before his legal team launched the third application on November 17. Wood's lawyers, led by barrister Paula Morreau KC, had argued before the Court of Appeal that his proposed bail conditions would have ameliorated the risk of reoffending. Morreau told the appeal judges her client had proposed to live in Tasmania because of family connections, and the interstate separation would reduce the risk of reoffending and risk to the alleged victim.

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Other proposed bail conditions included Wood reporting to police, no contact with the alleged victim, and undergoing a men's behavioural change program. The grounds of appeal included that McCafferty erred in failing to assess the likely period of Wood's custody before trial, and failed to consider whether the proposed conditions would reduce the risk of further offending. His legal team submitted that the decision to refuse bail was unreasonable or plainly unjust. Wood is now seeking mediation with his wife.

Lawyers for the fitness influencer made the mediation request days after his distressed prison phone call, in which he asked to speak to his wife. Queensland provides a chance for the alleged offender and victim to discuss the matter, but mediation can only occur if the alleged victim consents. In handing down his original decision to refuse bail, McCafferty described the offending as extremely serious.

Alleged Assault and Prison Conditions

He said Wood had consumed several drinks at dinner before the alleged incident, and an argument broke out over his wife wanting to pack. Wood allegedly choked Snezana after telling her and her daughter, Eve Markoski-Wood, that they can both die, I'm going to send you back to your family. McCafferty said Snezana told police she ended up on the floor, and Wood had banged her head against the floor or skirting boards.

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Wood's alleged drug and alcohol use and party lifestyle were also referenced in material before the court, but there was no suggestion he suffered from addiction. During the appeal, a recorded phone call between Wood and his father Andrew Wood was played to the court. In that call, Wood described conditions at Wolston Correctional Centre, where he was being held, as disgusting. He sobbed as he spoke of wanting to talk to his wife.

If she drops the charges and changes her statement, then surely that reopens an ability to get this all changed, Wood said to his father. If Snez changes her statement and makes a statutory declaration to say this actually did not happen then police don't have a leg to stand on, he said. Wood remains in custody ahead of any future trial after the Court of Appeal upheld the decision to deny bail.

The case will now proceed through the courts, with Wood facing domestic violence charges over the October allegations at Noosa. His legal team's third attempt to secure his release has failed, meaning he will remain behind bars over the Christmas period.