Samoa Captain Junior Paulo Put on Report After Shoulder Charge Against Tonga

Samoa captain Junior Paulo was put on report after a shoulder charge on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in the Rugby League World Cup clash with Tonga.

Samoa captain Junior Paulo was put on report after a heavy shoulder charge on Tonga's Dallin Watene-Zelezniak during the Rugby League World Cup match between Samoa and Tonga. The incident came as tensions rose in a sold-out contest in which neither side had scored in the first 10 minutes.

Paulo had sought to lay down a marker when he charged off the line and drove into Watene-Zelezniak. Tongan players quickly rushed to plead for a penalty, and both teams came together in a push-and-shove that the referee moved quickly to control.

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Junior Paulo Shoulder Charge Sparks Tensions

Referee Adam Gee had already blown his whistle when Tonga's Haumole Olakau'atu rushed in and ended up in a grapple with Jazz Tevaga. The scuffle showed how quickly the early exchanges had become heated.

Commentator Andrew Voss described the tackle on Channel 7, saying the shoulder was outlawed and that it had come from a blind spot for Watene-Zelezniak. His call captured the frustration felt by the Tongan players at the time.

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Paulo avoided immediate punishment beyond a penalty, but he was placed on report, meaning the incident would be reviewed after the match. The decision leaves the Samoa captain facing scrutiny over the high-contact challenge.

Near Misses Mark Opening Exchanges

Watene-Zelezniak shook off the hit and came close to scoring the opening try. He was put through in the corner and got the ball down while falling over, but the flag was already raised.

The touch judge correctly ruled that a foot had been on the line, so the score was disallowed. Tonga also had another try ruled out soon after, adding to a frustrating spell for the team.

Samoa's Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow then made a crucial defensive play to save a certain four-pointer. The stop kept the scoreline level and underlined how close both sides were to breaking the deadlock.

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Toia Try Highlights Tongan Attack

The play that produced a try began deep in Tonga's own territory, on their own 40m line. Olakau'atu bumped his way through the defence before offloading to Toia.

Toia then shook off two defenders on the way to scoring. The try showed the attacking threat Tonga could create once they built momentum from their own half.

The match opened with some of the loudest Sipi Tau and Siva Tau renditions in rugby league history, setting a charged atmosphere for a contest that quickly became physical. Fans in the sold-out crowd were treated to an intense and closely fought start to the tournament fixture.