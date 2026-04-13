Sanders and Mamdani Rally in NYC, Sounding Alarm on Economy and AI Threat to Jobs

Senator Bernie Sanders, alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, launched the "Union Now" initiative at a rally in Manhattan, warning of economic inequality, the impact of AI on jobs, and the necessity of worker solidarity against billionaires and the concentration of wealth. They called for a strengthening of labor unions and a shift in political power to support the working class.

Senator Bernie Sanders , joined by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani , delivered a strong message at a rally in Manhattan, warning of looming economic challenges and the need for workers to unite against a perceived "ruling class" of billionaires.

The rally, which launched the "Union Now" initiative aimed at bolstering labor unions across the United States, saw Sanders paint a stark picture of the future if workers fail to organize and resist the influence of powerful figures like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Donald Trump. Mayor Mamdani emphasized the role of unions in combating income inequality and the threat posed by artificial intelligence to human jobs, vowing his administration's support for workers' rights. The event underscored the urgency of collective action in the face of economic shifts and technological advancements. Sanders expressed deep concern over the widening gap between the wealthy and the working class, accusing a select group of billionaires of exhibiting an "extraordinary level of arrogance and cruelty." He likened their behavior to that of 19th-century monarchs, asserting that they believe they have a divine right to rule. Pointing to the vast wealth disparity, with Musk controlling more wealth than a significant portion of the American population, Sanders highlighted the greed of the wealthy and their perceived disregard for the welfare of ordinary citizens, their children, and the environment. He urged attendees to reject the narrative propagated by the "oligarchs" and their media outlets, which seeks to instill a sense of powerlessness among the public. Mamdani echoed these sentiments, highlighting how union density serves as an effective tool to combat income inequality, he emphasized that organizing drives and strikes can be lonely work, prompting Union Now to provide workers with more resources and offer support from his administration. Sanders referenced Mamdani's election victory as a testament to the power of collective action against powerful interests, expressing hope that workers across the country would unite and fight for a government that represents everyone. Addressing the crowd, Sanders also underscored the importance of rebuilding the US trade union movement and reforming the political system to curb the influence of Super PACs. He advocated for the Democratic Party to become a party that truly represents the working class. He cited the struggles of workers involved in prominent union organizing efforts, where they have faced opposition from their employers, as examples of the challenges. Sanders concluded with a dire warning about the potential consequences if Trump and his allies gain more power, envisioning a society where wealth and power are concentrated in fewer hands, democracy is undermined, and workers face job insecurity. However, he also expressed optimism, stating that if workers stand together and resist divisions, they can create a government that serves everyone's interests. This rally served as a call to action, urging workers to overcome divisions and fight for their rights in the face of significant economic and technological shifts





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Bernie Sanders Zohran Mamdani Labor Unions Artificial Intelligence Economic Inequality

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