Sandilands Settles ARN Dispute, Thiel's Secret Dialog Attendees Leaked, NACC Commissioner's Farewell Tour Planned

Kyle Sandilands secures $13.5 million settlement from ARN and will regain his gold-plated microphone. A leak reveals Peter Thiel's exclusive Dialog forum includes Atlassian's Mike Cannon-Brookes and global elite. NACC Commissioner Paul Brereton embarks on a nationwide farewell tour before his resignation.

Broadcaster Kyle Sandilands has resolved his wrongful termination claim against ARN with a $12 million cash settlement plus $1.5 million in advertising support. The agreement also determines ownership of Sandilands' signature gold-plated microphone, a quirky relic valued at approximately $1500 that became a point of contention between the media company and the radio personality.

Despite its modest worth, the microphone held symbolic significance. The settlement further includes provisions for ARN to assist Sandilands in launching a new uncensored, subscription-based online show, expected to debut as early as August. The project, described as a five-day-a-week 6am breakfast product, will likely feature Sandilands surrounded by former staff from his previous programs used as characters and foils rather than an official co-host.

Separately, a leak of private membership records has exposed the exclusive, invite-only forum known as Dialog, convened by Peter Thiel. The list includes over 200 influential figures from global business and politics, among them Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes. The disclosure, resulting from metadata accidentally published on Thiel's Dialog website, reveals attendance by major powerbrokers. Notably, Cannon-Brookes reportedly attended a Dialog event about 15 years ago.

This year's retreat agenda, as reported, features provocative session titles such as "Money (Does? ) Buy Happiness," "Bring Back Nuclear," "Navigating WWIII," "Battlefield Technologies," and "How's Your Sex Life?

" with one session even titled "Build-a-Cult. " The gathering is slated for Ireland, raising questions about the associations of high-profile Australian business leaders. In a separate development, inaugural National Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Paul Brereton is preparing for an all-expenses-paid farewell tour of the NACC's offices across Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney following his announced resignation.

The four-day trip, scheduled before his departure on July 6 after a three-year term marked by scrutiny over conflict of interest handling, is described by a commission spokesperson as an important leadership function to manage change and meet with officials. No other staff will accompany him, and any costs beyond his standard travel allowance will be covered personally. The total cost of the tour, including flights, hotels, meals and ground transport, has not been disclosed.

Brereton's exit announcement came just before his first Senate Estimates appearance, ending a tenure that saw the commission placed under a spotlight for its independence and operations





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Kyle Sandilands ARN Settlement Gold Microphone Peter Thiel Dialog Mike Cannon-Brookes Atlassian Leak National Anti-Corruption Commission Paul Brereton Farewell Tour

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