Warner backs Broad criticism of Lehmann over sandpaper scandal

David Warner has supported former ICC match referee Chris Broad in criticising Darren Lehmann for denying knowledge of the 2018 sandpaper plot, as the fallout from the Cape Town scandal continues.

David Warner has backed former International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad in criticising Darren Lehmann for downplaying his knowledge of the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

David Warner Backs Chris Broad On Darren Lehmann

Warner took to social media on Wednesday morning to agree that Lehmann should not have been Australia coach if he had no idea sandpaper was used at Newlands. Broad, the father of England great Stuart, told Talk Radio that Lehmann surely knew all about it. Lehmann had denied that everyone knew sandpaper was used during the infamous third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in 2018. I think he has got away lightly, Broad said.

Also read David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja Amid Sandpapergate Book Controversy

OK, he left his job a few months later, but he did not get any sanctions. Lehmann refused to comment when contacted. Broad, who played 25 Tests for England, also accused Lehmann of double standards during his time as Australia coach. He said he was very angry at Lehmann's response to his son's decision not to walk during a controversial Ashes Test in 2013.

Advertisement

And there he was in 2013, taking the moral high ground against my son, Broad said. He played the Australian game of nicking the ball and waiting for the umpire to give him out, and he got given not out on that occasion. Broad added that Lehmann then came out in the media saying they were going to make his son cry when he came to Australia next.

And here he is, the coach of the Australian cricket team that brought sandpaper out onto the field of play and denied any knowledge of this happening, Broad said. I am very angry at Darren Lehmann in this respect. Warner's provocative comments come just days after he backed Usman Khawaja in saying everyone in Australia's Test team knew ball-tampering was occurring.

Warner, opener Cam Bancroft and then captain Steve Smith knew about the plot to use sandpaper on the ball in the third Test in Cape Town eight years ago, and the tactic had also been deployed in the previous Test. It has been eight years since I have spoken on this topic, Warner said on social media. And Uzzy, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you have done.

Mitchell Starc Denies Sandpaper Plot Knowledge

Mitchell Starc repeated his denial of the sandpaper plot. We bowlers were not aware anything was taken on to the field to be tampered with, Starc said. We saw the sandpaper on the big screen in Cape Town. I will stick to what I said at the time, eight years ago.

Advertisement

Clearly, there are different versions from different people. Starc also said he would leave it up to Khawaja to reach out to him. Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Paul Marsh said on Tuesday night it was understandable players' versions of events could differ. Players and staff at the heart of the issue are entitled to share their experiences, just as others are entitled to put such a challenging period in their life behind them, he said in a statement.

But we must recognise that there are humans in the centre of this and we are calling for the ongoing vitriol directed at those involved to come to an end, Marsh said. But his statement attracted the ire of former Test batsman Damien Martyn, who posted on X: This statement from our players union does not reflect all ex players' opinions. Former captain Adam Gilchrist expressed his sadness that the saga had exploded back into the headlines.

Former Players Call To Move Forward

He said it was time to roll on and move forward. The respected figure also expressed concern for the mental health of several individuals who he says have been deeply affected in a tough way. Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey agreed with Michael Vaughan that the scandal should not be reopened, but added he understood why some of the batsmen felt aggrieved. The penalty did not fit the crime, Hussey said.

They should have been penalised, but I felt like it was harsh.