Steve Smith plays his only competitive match before the Test summer while Sam Konstas eyes a recall for Australia's Test squad to face New Zealand on December 8.

Steve Smith will play his only competitive match in the seven weeks leading into the Test summer when he returns for New South Wales against Queensland at the SCG on Monday.

The 37-year-old has had just one net session since suffering a neck injury in South Africa last month that ruled him out of the ODI series against England. Smith is set to bat at No.3 for his state, with all eyes on Australia's best batsman as he builds towards the December 8 Test series opener against New Zealand in Perth.

Also read Australian Bankrupt Sam Fayad Claims Poverty During Federal Court Examination

In an effort to shield Smith from media scrutiny around the rolling sandpaper saga that continues to engulf Australian cricket, reporters were denied usual access to his single training session last Friday morning at the SCG nets. Sam Konstas faces a golden opportunity to stake his claim for an Australian Test recall on Monday.

Advertisement

Queensland Batting and Smith Return

The young opener is the Sheffield Shield's leading runscorer with 426 runs at an average of 85, and another big score against Queensland this week could seal a recall to the wider Test squad. On Sunday at the SCG, rising Queensland star Jack Clayton was dismissed for 10 as a crowd nudging 2000 reserved its biggest cheers for the rare sight of Smith rolling his arm over with a few leg spinners.

Queensland ground out a painstaking 7-249 on day one. The make-up of Australia's misfiring top six shapes as the biggest call ahead of the New Zealand series. Smith has long preferred batting at No.4 for the Test side, but Marnus Labuschagne's axing leaves a vacancy one spot higher. Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw are among the contenders to slot into the crucial role.

Uncertainty remains over Travis Head's long-term viability as an opener. Should Head shift back down the order to No.5, Konstas's impressive start to the domestic summer should seal him a Test return as an opener alongside Matt Renshaw. Josh Inglis, who scored a century in the third Test loss to South Africa, and Cooper Connolly will both play for Western Australia against Tasmania on Monday.

Test Squad Selection and Bowling Options

All-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out by concussion protocols after being felled by a short ball during the ODI series against England. Cricket Australia is hopeful Green will be a bowling option for the Test campaign despite not bowling at international level since the winter series against Bangladesh in the Top End.

Advertisement

Green's ability to operate as a fifth option with the ball would put incumbent Connolly's position in danger and allow for Konstas to bat lower down the order as well, as would a recall for Beau Webster. Veteran seamers Michael Neser and Scott Boland are also expected to feature in Australia's 14-man Test squad.

Boland's fine Test record once again raises the spectre of a four-prong pace attack being selected at Nathan Lyon's expense for the first match against New Zealand on a pace-friendly Perth pitch. Lyon's middling start to the summer continued with a day one return of 0-77 from 22 overs at the SCG as Charlie Stobo (3-34) and Liam Hatcher (3-44) ran through Queensland late. Lyon was most recently passed over for Boland in the second Test loss in South Africa.

Squad Announcement and Squad Depth

The Victorian paceman took 5-81 in the Proteas' only innings at Gqeberha and also claimed a match-turning 4-33 last year in Perth when England imploded in their second innings, with Lyon only called on to bowl two overs in the Ashes opener. The Test squad for the series against New Zealand is due to be named after this week's round of Sheffield Shield matches.