Cameron Bancroft's detailed account backs Usman Khawaja and David Warner, naming media manager Kate Hutchison as the lone voice against the 2018 ball-tampering plot. Pat Cummins denies the bowlers knew, while calls grow for an independent inquiry and questions mount over Steve Smith's silence.

Cameron Bancroft has released a 4000-word personal account of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, naming names and backing Usman Khawaja and David Warner. He said not only did everyone know, but in the whole setup one voice was raised against it: a media manager by the name of Kate Hutchison.

His account has intensified a crisis that now poses an existential threat to the leading figures in the game. For those coming in late, a quick primer is useful. For decades cricket lovers have understood that canny bowlers could gain an advantage by rubbing one side of the ball on their trousers, rubbing Brylcreem into it, or stepping on it. All of that fit broadly under the title of gamesmanship.

Also read Bancroft's 4,000-word Sandpapergate account shocks cricket community

Cameron Bancroft Names Names In Sandpapergate

But there was a line, and in 2018 in South Africa that line was crossed. It was found that with the encouragement of David Warner, and the tacit knowledge of captain Steve Smith, one of the younger players, Cameron Bancroft, had taken sandpaper onto the field. He was caught on TV cameras stuffing it down his pants. Australia reeled in horror.

NO. Just no. While we may not know much about the intricacies of cricket, we all accepted that using sandpaper on the ball was not gamesmanship, it was CHEATING. Everyone from then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull down got involved. When the smoke cleared, Smith and Warner were suspended for a year, and Bancroft for nine months.

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There was a strong feeling at the time that they were taking one for the team, and that others, starting with the bowlers, must have known. But when in 2021 Bancroft intimated that in an interview, the four bowlers most under suspicion put out a very strong statement denying knowledge. Those four bowlers were skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

That is where the matter rested until a fortnight ago, when Usman Khawaja released his autobiography and wrote in reference to Cape Town: It was all of us. He was quickly joined by his childhood friend Warner, who said everything Khawaja said was indeed the truth. Suddenly all eyes were on Cummins.

Pat Cummins Defends Bowlers In Press Conference

Here were two of his senior players saying the bowlers, led by him, were, and there is no other way of putting this even if they did not use the word, liars. Would Cummins defend himself, his fellow bowlers, the integrity of Australian cricket, the game itself? Cummins held an open press conference and invited everyone with a microphone or typewriter to attend. He took all questions and no prisoners.

That is not the Usman that I know, was his opening salvo. It is not the Usman that I think that has been part of a team that has helped rebuild the Australian cricket culture over the last eight years. Usman is a friend, but friends are not casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book, Uzi has been casual with my life and the lives of many others.

I wrote in the Herald that it was clear to me Cummins was going to come out blinking in the sunlight and defensive. It was inconceivable to me that Khawaja had got it completely wrong. Had he said that it was all of them, who knew, then yes, there is room for doubt. But he did not.

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He said: It was all of US. Against that, Cummins could not have looked more like an honest, outraged man, nor been more emphatic. To my eyes he looked credible. It was a very strong exercise in leadership from a captain exerting his authority.

In the wake of Bancroft's purging of his very soul, for that is what it read like, the truth that had been hidden for eight years, Australia reeled once more in hurt, in shock, confused. Phones pinged across the country in a chorus of calamity, including one from Andrew Denton to this correspondent. I do not know about you, but this leaves me feeling both unsurprised and gut-punched, Denton said.

Apparently there are now three things you should never see being made: a sausage, the law, and the decisions of Australia's cricket team. That is indeed the guts of it. Where to from here? The whole thing brings to mind that famous quote from Edward R. Murrow: Anyone who is not confused really does not understand the situation.

The recent approach of Cricket Australia to hold a forum where the players of 2018 are welcome to come forward and tell their truths will not cut it. In the words of its chief executive Todd Greenberg, I think Khawaja and Cummins's account can both be true because it is their version of events. Their version of events is their truth. The obvious point must be made.

Independent Inquiry Required To Restore Cricket Integrity

There are no truths, just truth. And CA's previous reluctance to reopen old wounds by holding an inquiry this far down the track is equally beside the point. Those old wounds are not only open again, they are gushing out the life-blood of the game. The only way forward is to conduct a full-blown inquiry, by an independent entity, where everyone involved with the 2018 team is required to give their testimony if they still want selection.

Let that entity release the unvarnished report of the independent inquiry to the public within three months of the inquiry closing. Let us, finally, totally, get what should have happened in 2018, but clearly did not: THE truth. I would be surprised if Cummins can survive in the captaincy until such times as that inquiry is conducted, and Travis Head will likely take over. But this thing is so fast-moving and so changing in narrative every day, who knows?

There is one major player who is yet to break cover. Where are you Steve Smith? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you.