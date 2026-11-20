Cameron Bancroft revealed that media manager Kate Hutchison was the only person to object to the sandpaper plot, while Cricket Australia ruled out charges against five players over separate hotel incident.

Cameron Bancroft has revealed that the only person to object to the sandpaper plot was a woman. In his account, at a team meeting on day three in Port Elizabeth, South Africa in 2018, his sandpaper work the night before was praised by players and coaching staff.

The team's media manager, Kate Hutchison, was the lone dissenting voice. One woman, in a room full of celebrated men and men paid to coach them. Hutchison, who left Cricket Australia shortly afterwards and now heads corporate communications at the RACV, hasn't given a public account.

Also read Cameron Bancroft breaks his silence on sandpapergate saga in an explosive column

Cricket Australia Rules Out Charges

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia ruled out charges against the five players investigated over August's events at Melbourne's Pullman Hotel, citing insufficient evidence. The players deny criminal wrongdoing but civil claims are being pursued. When strippers were hired to come back to the team hotel on a work trip, did one bloke say, this isn't a good idea? That's the question linking both stories.

Who was prepared to say no? In Port Elizabeth, it was the media manager. The woman. We celebrate sportsmen for their courage in front of thousands of strangers.

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I'd like to see a bit more of it in front of their mates. Hats off to Kate Hutchison. I'm so unshocked she had to be the one. When I was little, Mum sold Tupperware.

My brother and I rode along on her delivery runs, radio on, and my favourite banger was Helen Reddy's I Am Woman. That song made me feel invincible, as advertised. I'd grow up to be woman! I could do anything.

Adult Life Hides Male Power Catch

Then I became an adult and found the catch. Men had the power, the best jobs, the money. They had a ball and we made their lives easier and smoothed things over when they stuffed up. It wasn't what I envisaged roaring about.

I hoped it might be different for my daughter, and maybe it is. She's paid to give orders to men on commercial building sites, and nobody gives her grief, because she wouldn't cop it. But one thing hasn't shifted. Men still tend to get the fun and the glory, and women still get the mop: cleaning up after them and calling it out.

Which is why the least surprising part of Cameron Bancroft's lengthy reckoning with Sandpapergate is that a woman is the lone dissenting voice he recalls. Sure, blokes have shared their truth since, and there'll be more at Cricket Australia's mooted forum, a safe space for saving face. Hilarious. As Bancroft tells it, at a team meeting on day three in Port Elizabeth, South Africa in 2018, his sandpaper work the night before was praised by players and coaching staff.

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The team's media manager, Kate Hutchison, was the only one who objected. What makes me mad is that after decades of watching this play out I'm not surprised it was a woman who spoke up. In Damned Whores and God's Police, she argued Australian women had been offered two roles since colonial times: the fallen woman to be scorned or the moral guardian charged with civilising the men. Men would carry on being men, and women would be the brakes.

Unpaid Moral Housekeeping And Speaking Up

The moral housekeeping would be unpaid, naturally. That job hasn't been abolished, just rebadged as speaking up. How long have we been telling men that calling out bad behaviour is their job too? In 2013, then army chief David Morrison told his soldiers the standard you walk past is the standard you accept.

Pledges and ad campaigns followed. The bit I love is that Morrison was one of the Male Champions of Change, a group set up by a woman, then-sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick. Even the campaign to get men to speak up needed a woman to start it. Five years on, Australia's cricketers and their coaches had the opportunity to set a standard.

As Bancroft remembers it, nobody did except Hutchison. Cue a teary captain, promises to be better, the same old cobblers. In elite teams where loyalty is prized, being the bloke who kills the mood can feel costlier than staying quiet. When did looking after mates come to mean letting them do whatever they liked?

Few Men Start Or Stop Change

It takes remarkably few men to start something and remarkably few to stop it. I wonder if the most interesting question about this tawdry episode will ever be answered. When strippers were hired to come back to the team hotel on a work trip, did one bloke say, this isn't a good idea? That's the question linking both stories.

Who was prepared to say no? In Port Elizabeth, it was the media manager. The woman. Nothing will change until a man in that room says it first, without needing a woman to show him how.