SANFL Players Consider Strike Over Plummeting Wages Amid League Profits

SANFL players are contemplating strike action after a survey showed average earnings of $5,000 yearly, or $8 hourly, far below minimum wage. The players' association blames a 50% real wage drop over 20 years and stalled contract talks, while the league cites financial sustainability. The dispute could reshape labor relations in Australian football.

SANFL players are facing a significant pay dispute as a survey reveals they earn an average of just $5,000 per year before tax, equating to roughly $8 an hour.

This wage is far below the national minimum wage of $24.95 per hour, even though players commit about 16 hours weekly for 39 weeks annually. The SANFL Players' Association has met to discuss potential strike action, citing a 50 percent decline in real wages over the past two decades. The association represents over 200 players and plans a special general meeting on July 5 for a vote on collective action.

Negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement have stalled, despite the league's reported profits. Players argue their compensation does not reflect the time commitment required nor the league's financial health. The SANFL recorded a statutory profit of $19.4 million in 2025, though cash earnings were lower after grants and investments. Players' association president Matt Crocker emphasized that athletes deserve the same employee protections as other workers under Australian law.

Legal experts suggest the players could invoke federal labor law, as their contracts classify them as permanent part-time employees. The league, however, maintains its salary cap is based on financial sustainability and sees no need for a collective bargaining agreement akin to those in sports with massive broadcast revenues. Players are not seeking to cripple the league but want wages that reflect its profits and a voice in decisions.

They also propose collaborating with the SANFL to lobby the AFL for increased funding to state-level football. A resolution could set a precedent for other state leagues like the WAFL and VFL, which have even lower salary caps





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