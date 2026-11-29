Old Saint Nick joins hot rod enthusiasts in remote Nhulunbuy for a charity toy run, raising over $300,000 for local community causes including hospital children and shelters.

Old Saint Nick joined a crowd of leather jackets and long-bearded motor enthusiasts in Nhulunbuy, a remote town in the Northern Territory's Arnhem Land region, for its annual charity toy run. The event, held in a location that contrasts sharply with the icy landscapes typically associated with the holiday season, focused on delivering presents to children at the local hospital and raising funds for community organizations. Despite the tropical heat of the Top End, the participants prioritized visiting kids who were away from their families during the festive period.

Christmas Cheer for Hospital Children

The primary objective of the ride was to bring joy to young patients at the Nhulunbuy hospital, ensuring they felt remembered during Christmas. Mr. Kee, a participant in the event, highlighted the emotional significance of the visit for children who are often separated from their homes. He explained that the group loves to ride their bikes to the hospital lawns to show the kids that they are not forgotten. Old Saint Nick was seen delivering presents to a group of giggling children, bringing a smile to faces that might otherwise feel isolated during the holidays.

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$300,000 Raised Over 20 Years

The financial backbone of this community effort is a staggered raffle of donated goods, which takes place at the Arnhem Blues Society's Hog Shed, a local live music venue. Dan Wagg, the president of the Arnhem Blues Society, noted that the annual event has successfully raised more than $300,000 for the local community since it began two decades ago. This substantial sum supports various initiatives, including special needs programs in all Nhulunbuy schools, funding for the women's shelter, and junior coaching clinics organized by the Nhulunbuy Motorcycle Club.

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Honors and Community Spirit

The impact of this charity run has been recognized beyond the local area, with the event winning the Australia Day award for Nhulunbuy Community Event of the Year last year. The gathering serves as a vital social hub for motor enthusiasts, allowing them to celebrate their passion for vintage vehicles while contributing to a good cause. One attendee expressed deep satisfaction in seeing old cars present at the event, valuing the preservation of classic automobiles over newer replacements. This shared appreciation for automotive history strengthens the bond among participants and reinforces the town's commitment to its cultural traditions.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Organizing the event in the Northern Territory presents unique challenges, particularly due to the intense heat typical of the region during the Christmas season. Old Saint Nick acknowledged that the Top End weather is always a test for participants, yet the importance of the holiday and the cause outweighs the discomfort. The event continues to be a cornerstone of Nhulunbuy's civic life, bringing together residents from diverse backgrounds for a common purpose. As the town looks forward, the tradition of the toy run remains a steadfast example of how small communities can make a big impact through collective effort and charity.