Sara Webb suffered a severe adverse reaction to IV metoclopramide the day before her wedding but was told by an emergency doctor she was having a panic attack. Bendigo Hospital later apologised and corrected her discharge summary.

Sara Webb spent the day before her wedding in an emergency department in a state of extreme agitation, feverish and shaking uncontrollably, her heart beating abnormally fast.

She was having a terrifying reaction to a medication that had been rapidly injected directly into her bloodstream. The emergency doctor instead diagnosed her with pre-wedding anxiety, a conclusion later erased from her records after she complained. In April 2025, Webb spent her bachelorette party sick and feverish, drinking fluids and taking paracetamol to get through the festivities.

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Then came a night of unrelenting vomiting and diarrhoea. Her fiance, Simon Goode, knew she needed to go to hospital. Webb arrived at Bendigo Hospital's emergency department, dehydrated and severely nauseated. She told the attentive nurses she was getting married the next day and managed a joke about needing to make it down the aisle, recalling the comedy film Bridesmaids and its infamous explosive gastro scene.

But Webb was soon overcome by another wave of nausea before a second dose was due, so she was offered an alternative medication. Within 20 seconds of the drug being rapidly pushed through a catheter in her arm, Webb felt an overwhelming sense that something was very wrong. I had never understood the term impending doom, but at that moment I very quickly did, Webb said.

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My body felt like it was on fire, and I could feel my heart racing in my chest. The Apple watch on her wrist recorded her heart rate at 186 beats per minute. She was shaking uncontrollably and felt a sudden urge to urinate. But when she stood, she was overcome by lightheadedness.

Metoclopramide Side Effects Risk

Webb had been given a large dose of metoclopramide (Maxolon), a commonly prescribed anti-nausea medication with a significant risk of side effects that are not routinely disclosed. Roughly one in 100 people who take metoclopramide will develop temporary movement disorders, such as akathisia causing agitation, an uncontrollable urge to move and a profound sense of terror. For an IV dose of metoclopramide, particularly one rapidly injected, the risk of akathisia is up to one in four people.

Tachycardia, an abnormally fast heart rate, is another known adverse reaction to a rapid dose of metoclopramide. For this reason, it should be injected slowly over at least three minutes. The drug's foundational trials primarily involved male participants and male lab animals, but metoclopramide is predominantly prescribed to females. They were trying to figure out what was happening, Webb said.

They connected her to an echocardiogram (ECG) and took blood samples. Then, Webb recalled, a doctor arrived at her bedside and asked the nurses to clear the room, his manner condescending. I was so confused. I said: No, I'm not nervous at all.

I've been with my partner for seven years. I'm sitting there, trembling, freezing cold, with the heart monitor going off, sweating bullets. Webb told the doctor she thought she was having a reaction to the medication. He said: I don't think you're having a reaction.

Doctor Dismisses Symptoms

This is a very common medication ... we need to figure out how to get you to calm down, Webb recalled. At this point, I was on the brink of tears. Webb pointed to her high heart rate reading on the Apple watch and the ECG monitor, but the doctor removed the watch from her wrist and turned the monitor away from her. He said it was reinforcing my anxiety, Webb said.

I was thinking, oh my god, I have died, and this is purgatory. Webb had managed to text Goode, who raced back to the hospital, and the doctor left her side when he arrived. The rest was a bit of a blur, she said. A few weeks after Webb's wedding day, she received her hospital discharge summary.

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I looked at it and went: what the hell? Webb said. Documented in her formal medical records was the conclusion that her tachycardia was likely due to her having a panic attack, which Sara herself acknowledges, and that following IV treatment, and some time to compose herself, she was much improved. There was no mention of metoclopramide.

She had never agreed with the assumption that she was having a panic attack, quite the opposite. I said to my husband: I think this is medical misogyny, Webb said. And that's when I filed a complaint. Bendigo Hospital responded with a formal apology from the head of the emergency department and generated a new discharge summary.

It erased the words panic attack, and acknowledged Webb had received a dose of IV metoclopramide and almost immediately experienced tachycardia, shaking and was febrile. I am someone who is empowered to have a voice, and it makes me very sad to think of all the people who aren't, who may have been gaslit or misdiagnosed, and they may not have even known it was happening and it could have had life-changing consequences, Webb said.

Sex Bias in Medical Education

Webb's case comes amid growing scrutiny of sex and gender bias in Australian healthcare and medical education. A review found that sex and gender content makes up just 9.5 per cent of health and medical curricula. To fix the problem, the review's authors at The George Institute of Global Health said sex and gender education must become a mandatory condition of course accreditation.

Assistant Minister for Women Rebecca White said there was a moral obligation to act on the audit's findings, not just for women but for men and gender-diverse people. We know for such a long time that there's a gender bias in the healthcare system, and it is a problem that is systemic, White said, acknowledging recent monumental improvements across the healthcare system and many practitioners employing a sex and gender lens in daily practice.

Male Based Medical Evidence

Professor Bronwyn Graham, the audit's lead investigator, said future healthcare practitioners were not being told that the course content, presented as sex and gender-neutral, was based on evidence developed using males. But they're also not being taught about the history of sex and gender bias in the system, said Graham, director of The George Institute's Centre for Sex and Gender Equity in Health and Medicine.

We hear time and time again that women's symptoms are complicated, they're vague, they're confusing, she said, and so health professionals respond: we've seen you, we can't work it out, so it must be anxiety. At several leading education institutions, work is under way to address sex and gender bias in healthcare. RMIT has begun a major overhaul to embed sex-specific education across its healthcare training. University of Sydney medical students are taught to identify and respond to unconscious bias.