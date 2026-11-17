Melbourne defender Saraid Taylor has gone public with her experience of sexual assault at 18 and is calling on athletes to join Our Watch's Change Makers program. She also discusses her injury-hit season and writing career.

Melbourne AFLW defender Saraid Taylor has gone public with her experience of sexual assault, hoping it empowers others to speak up and join the conversation about gender-based violence.

Taylor Calls Athletes To Join Our Watch Program

The 28-year-old shared her story in a video calling on professional athletes to sign up to Change Makers, a professional development and leadership program run by Our Watch, an organisation that advocates to stop violence against women. In the video, Taylor also revealed she is working on her novel Hassle, a fictional story following two young athletes in professional women's sport.

Also read Lucy Wicks Accuses Taylor Martin of Physical Threats and Coercive Control

Taylor said she was motivated to share her experience following the barrage of news headlines around the AFL and Sydney after the scandal involving members of the Swans men's team. Following an internal investigation, Sydney suspended players Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, James Jordon and Riley Bice until the end of the 2026 season for breaching the club's behavioural standards during a night of partying after a win over Essendon at the MCG in round 23.

Police launched a separate investigation into allegations of sexual assault in a hotel room in which all five players were present. No charges were laid after police failed to find sufficient evidence. The women at the centre of the complaints have vowed to push on with civil action. Players continue to deny any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

When she was 18, Taylor recalled dancing at a nightclub with friends when a stranger forced his hands between her legs. A man who I did not know, feeling entitled to my body, trusting there would be no consequences, forced his fingers inside me, she said in the video. Taylor said while the experience rattled her, she kept dancing with her friends, admitting she was not sure what to do.

Taylor Struggles With Label Of Sexual Assault

Nearly a decade later, Taylor says she sometimes struggles to consider what happened to her as sexual assault. To her, the label feels foreign and uncomfortable to say aloud. From the outside, I can see that it is sexual assault, sometimes it is just weird to think of it as that, she said after a pause. But it is factually sexual assault, so I am happy for you to call it that.

I think it really challenges me because when I think about someone who has been sexually assaulted, I think of someone who has been through something really terrible and traumatising and someone that should be looked after and defended, so I guess I am distancing myself from those kind of situations. Others have endured way worse. I am not trying to minimise anyone's experiences.

It is also a preemptive rebuttal too, if some people were to say, oh that is not sexual assault, I am protected in a way, she said. I have already said it is not a big deal. But that is also kind of the point. It probably should be a big deal.

It should not be so normal. Taylor hopes that by sharing her experience, it empowers others to engage in the conversation. Naming something that is really scary and really serious, talking about it hopefully makes it less scary, she said. Acknowledging that the conversation is uncomfortable, but we can be uncomfortable together, and that might then lead to things changing, even in a small way.

The investigation into the Swans saga has undoubtedly cast a spotlight on the culture of the AFL and men's behaviour towards women in sport more generally. As the investigation unfolded, Sydney AFLW player Chloe Molloy was doorstopped by reporters and asked to speak about the impact of the men's team's alleged behaviour on her cohort. Following Blakey's trade to North Melbourne, the Kangaroos' premiership women's team were asked their thoughts.

Players Feel Burden Of Speaking On Men's Scandal

Captain Jasmine Garner said there were mixed feelings around the decision. Taylor says there is a positive and negative side to AFLW players being asked to speak on the alleged behaviour of men around them. On one hand I would love to just be able to play, I would love to not think about any of it and just play, Taylor says.

Advertisement

On the other hand, being put in a position to potentially make any kind of change is something that I think is important. Taylor has been unlucky this year on the field. As her Demons thrived under new coach Tom Wilson, the AFLW defender spent most of her season nursing a tricky calf injury, desperately trying to get her body right for finals.

After endless physio appointments and check-ins, Taylor was finally cleared to play in the final round of the home-and-away season and featured in Melbourne's jaw-dropping qualifying final victory against Geelong. But in the third quarter, the 28-year-old was slammed into the turf, getting her leg caught in a crunching tackle and screaming out in agony. The luckless defender was later ruled out for the rest of the season, with scans confirming a left ankle fracture and a syndesmosis injury.

There is a silver lining to her poor luck with injuries. In between her rehab exercises, physio appointments and sauna sessions, Taylor finds precious moments to do what she loves most: write, rewrite and write again. I was really lucky to have parents who read to me every single night, I probably cannot remember all the books themselves, but I recall how they made me feel, Taylor said with a huge smile. They shaped me.

Taylor Balances Sport With Creative Writing Career

In April, Taylor was announced as the recipient of the Wheeler's Centre Hot Desk fellowship, a program that supports emerging writers by providing them with a stipend and a place to write. She is currently working on the manuscript for her novel Hassle. Taylor has always balanced her love of writing alongside her passion for sport. While juggling a professional career as an athlete, Taylor, formerly a basketballer, completed a degree in fine arts, specialising in screenwriting.

In 2022, she accepted a contract with Richmond, leaving basketball behind for a new career in AFLW. The defender was delisted at the end of the season but picked up by Melbourne and has re-signed until the end of 2027. Taylor's poetry and short stories have been shortlisted for prizes, including the Neilma Sidney Short Story Prize and the Nillumbik Prize for Contemporary Writing.

Her current manuscript explores two athletes, one medicated, the other undiagnosed, as they navigate careers in professional women's sport. The intersection of power, gender, neurodivergence and stigma in professional sport is something that fascinates Taylor. She has previously written for independent media outlets, such as Cheek, sharing her experiences growing up as a young athlete. She often shares snippets of her writing on social media, where she is amassing a growing platform.

Her Instagram page is a place for her to share her poetry, short fiction stories and musings and, recently, one of her most vulnerable moments.