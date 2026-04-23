SAS Veteran Explored Overseas Business Ventures While Facing War Crime Charges

Former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith was planning to move overseas for business opportunities before his arrest on war crime allegations, but his partner says he always intended to return to Australia to face the charges. He is accused of multiple murders of unarmed Afghan detainees.

Former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith , facing serious war crime allegations, was exploring international business ventures prior to his arrest, but his partner maintains he always intended to face charges in Australia .

Roberts-Smith was arrested on April 7th and charged with murder, or ordering the murders, of five unarmed Afghan detainees during deployments between 2009 and 2012. He was granted bail after his father, a former Western Australia Supreme Court judge, provided a $250,000 surety.

Documents released from his bail hearing in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court reveal detailed plans made with his partner, Sarah Matulin, to establish a business overseas, indicating a desire for a more normal life away from the intense scrutiny in Australia. However, Matulin’s affidavit explicitly states that Roberts-Smith always planned to return to Australia if criminal charges were filed, emphasizing they never contemplated fleeing the country.

She recounts numerous conversations where he affirmed his willingness to voluntarily surrender to police custody if required. The couple’s exploration of business opportunities began in March 2023 with Roberts-Smith contacting a chief executive in Chiang Mai, Thailand, seeking connections within the outdoor weather protection industry. By October, their plans had solidified, leading them to consult with a friend operating an avocado farm in Myanmar regarding potential investment opportunities.

Simultaneously, Roberts-Smith began investigating the acquisition of a fitness and wellness business in Spain, even initiating the visa application process. Matulin openly acknowledged that their intention to relocate to Spain was widely known among their family and friends, demonstrating a lack of secrecy surrounding their plans. Roberts-Smith himself, in a separate affidavit, disclosed that he had undertaken 28 overseas trips since 2018, including a publicly funded trip to the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

His legal counsel, Karen Espiner, further revealed that she had proactively offered to facilitate Roberts-Smith’s arrest by ‘appointment’ – allowing him to voluntarily present himself at a police station – if authorities informed them of impending charges. Espiner clarified that Roberts-Smith did not disclose the Spanish plans to the Officer of the Special Investigator, as no travel restrictions were in place at the time. This proactive approach underscores his stated intention to cooperate with the legal process.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Roberts-Smith has consistently asserted his innocence, a stance previously maintained during a defamation lawsuit against Nine, the publisher of reports detailing the alleged war crimes. While the defamation case was initially funded by Kerry Stokes, Roberts-Smith ultimately had to liquidate all his assets to cover the costs of subsequent, unsuccessful appeals. He stated in his affidavit that he is now financially depleted, having exhausted his personal savings.

The charges against him are deeply disturbing, alleging acts of brutality and deception during his time in Afghanistan. He is accused of machine-gunning an Afghan prisoner, Mohammed Essa, and ordering the execution of Essa’s son, Ahmadullah, allegedly to ‘blood the rookie’ during a raid at Whiskey 108 in April 2009. Court documents allege that Roberts-Smith then planted firearms on the bodies to falsely portray them as enemy combatants.

Further accusations include the alleged kicking of a handcuffed Ali Jan off a 10-meter cliff in Darwan in August 2012, followed by orders to drag him through a creek bed and shoot him. In September 2012, at Syahchow, he is accused of lining up two prisoners in a cornfield, shooting one himself and directing a subordinate to shoot the other, then using a grenade to conceal the evidence.

These allegations paint a grim picture of alleged misconduct and are currently being investigated by the Australian legal system





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