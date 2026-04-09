Sasha Glasgow in Contention for England's Commonwealth Games Team After Stellar Return to Form

West Coast Fever coach Dan Ryan backs Sasha Glasgow for England's Commonwealth Games selection, praising her exceptional performance and dedication in the 2026 Suncorp Super Netball season. With key stats and strong team support, Glasgow aims for a spot in the team. Injury updates on other key Fever players are also discussed.

West Coast Fever coach Dan Ryan has thrown his support behind Sasha Glasgow for a spot in England's Commonwealth Games team, highlighting her return to peak performance in the 2026 Suncorp Super Netball season. Glasgow, who previously represented the Roses on nine occasions before injury sidelined her international career, is now showcasing her exceptional skills and dedication with the Fever, making a compelling case for selection.

Ryan emphasized Glasgow's impressive work rate, court craft, and ability to perform under pressure, particularly against tough opponents like the Swifts. He noted her effectiveness in both the super shot and the traditional one-point shots, emphasizing her role as an invaluable asset to the team. The added motivation of a potential Commonwealth Games selection has clearly fueled her performance, making her a strong contender for the England team.\Adding to Glasgow's advantage is the presence of England's assistant coach, Sharni Layton, who is also an assistant at the Fever, and Roses captain Fran Williams, who is a teammate. Ryan and Layton have both expressed their admiration for Glasgow's current form, with Layton being particularly impressed by her resurgence. Glasgow's impressive statistics, including her ranking fourth in goal assists and third in super shots within the competition, underscore her significance to the Fever's strong start to the season. However, she will face a stern challenge this weekend against the Queensland Firebirds, particularly from defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran, who is also experiencing career-best form. The Firebirds, coached by Kiri Wills, will also welcome the return of Kiwi star Kelly Jackson from a head injury.\Beyond Glasgow's aspirations, the Fever face additional considerations with Alice Tegaue-Neeld battling a back complaint, making her availability uncertain for the upcoming match. Ryan acknowledged the importance of managing player health and ensuring multiple options within the team, both in the starting lineup and as game-day substitutes. Meanwhile, young goaler Olivia Wilkinson is nearing her return from an ankle injury, having completed her first full training session and showing promising signs of recovery. Ryan indicates that Wilkinson is close to being match-ready, with the team carefully monitoring her progress to determine her participation in the upcoming game. The Fever's encounter with the Firebirds promises to be a challenging contest, highlighting both individual player battles and the team's overall strategic approach. The Firebirds are bolstered by the return of Romelda Aiken-George, who previously retired and then took up a coaching role before moving to the Fever. This emphasizes the continuous development and competition of netball





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Netball Sasha Glasgow England Roses Commonwealth Games West Coast Fever

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