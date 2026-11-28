Brendan Larsen's viral satellite photo highlights the conflict between New Zealand's dark sky conservation efforts and rising commercial space launches by entities like Rocket Lab.

Photographer Brendan Larsen recently captured a striking image of thousands of satellite trails streaking across the night sky above snow-capped Mount Taranaki in New Zealand. The photograph, which has since gone viral, illustrates the rapid transformation of the celestial landscape due to the expanding presence of artificial satellites in orbit.

Larsen, a 51-year-old astrophotographer who has built an international reputation for his vivid images of the stars, noted a shift in public reaction to his work. While his earlier images of the Milky Way won awards, this latest collection of satellite trails has shocked viewers who are unaware of the dense constellation of human-made objects now visible even from remote locations.

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Satellite Density Challenges Dark Sky Preservation

Larsen spent two hours in September capturing 578 individual photographs of the night sky over Mount Taranaki on the North Island. He then dedicated 45 hours to editing these images together, resulting in a visual record that demonstrates the sheer volume of satellites currently in orbit. He stated that people do not realize how many satellites are present and that one cannot escape their presence, even in the darkest dark sky reserves.

This visual evidence challenges New Zealand's ambition to become the world's first dark sky nation. The country has 11 certified Dark Sky Places, including over 12,600 square kilometres of Fiordland National Park on the South Island, which received certification from the US-based nonprofit DarkSky International in November.

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Astronomers Highlight Environmental and Ecological Impacts

Steve Butler, who leads the Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand's Dark Skies Group, has been involved in the nation's dark sky movement for over three decades. He first became aware of the effects of artificial light pollution in 1997 while visiting Fiordland, where floodlights from a construction project overpowered natural glowworms and distracted young seabirds, causing them to crash or die.

Butler explained that sky glow, or the brightening of the night sky, reduces food availability by altering plant reproduction, flowering, and fruiting cycles. A growing body of research also suggests that excessive exposure to light at night can disturb human circadian rhythms. These ecological concerns form the basis of the advocacy against increasing light and orbital debris from space activities.

Government Policy Favors Commercial Space Expansion

In February, New Zealand raised the limit on the number of rockets and satellites that could be launched into space from its territory from 100 to 1,000. Judith Collins, the then space minister, stated that New Zealand had transformed from having little launch activity to becoming the world's third most frequent launcher of orbital rockets.

Aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab marked its 100th Electron rocket launch on the Māhia Peninsula in New Zealand on 14 November 2026. The company contributed NZ$2.47 billion to the local economy in 2024, highlighting the economic incentives driving this expansion. The country's geographic position offers unique launch trajectories and low air and sea traffic, making it an attractive location for space and advanced aviation.

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Regulatory Gaps Remain for Orbital Light Pollution

Shea Esterling, a senior lecturer at the University of Canterbury's Faculty of Law, noted that New Zealand's Space Agency is part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. She stated that this structure indicates the government views space as a commercial resource and an economic growth opportunity rather than primarily as a natural environment to be preserved.

The Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport responded to questions about the environmental impact of these launches. The ministry stated that its review considered the effects of launch debris deposition on the ocean and seabed but did not investigate effects on light pollution from space vehicles. The ministry clarified that wider environment legislation it administers does not cover the light effects of space vehicles once they have launched or activities in orbit.