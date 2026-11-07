Nelson Asofa-Solomona Knocks Out Paul Gallen, Then Nearly Punches Fan

Nelson Asofa-Solomona knocked out Paul Gallen with a series of unanswered punches, then jumped out of the ring and nearly punched a spectator. Police are investigating a ringside scuffle.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona knocked out Paul Gallen with a series of unanswered right hands, including four vicious uppercuts, ending Gallen's pugilistic career. At least two of the final blows were superfluous, delivered after Gallen's porch lights had been turned off, while Gallen was suspended between the ropes and the canvas.

The fight was the final bout on the card at the boxing event on Friday night. Sitting only a few metres away from the action were Kangaroos World Cup stars Latrell Mitchell, Pat Carrigan, Harry Grant, Sam Walker and Lindsay Smith, who had a better vantage. It was sickening to witness, even for punters who had paid the $70 pay-per-view fee to have their bloodlust sated, let alone those who had parted with even more cash to watch it ringside.

Also read Paul Gallen Faces Nelson Asofa-Solomona in Sydney Heavyweight Boxing Match

Gallen Dismisses Concerns Over Late Punches

Gallen told me on Saturday: I said to him, Don't worry, I would have done the same thing. I've got no issue, no problem. He beat me fair and square. And yet it wasn't the evening's most disturbing scene.

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After the fight, Asofa-Solomona, known as Big Nasty, jumped out of the ring, made a beeline for a spectator, and cocked a huge right roundhouse punch that, mercifully, he aborted just in time. After whaling on a concussed Gallen, this is proof he can pull a punch at will. Police are probing a ringside scuffle as Gallen allays health concerns. Asofa-Solomona apologised for his actions.

He said: If I could have my time back I would handle it differently because that behaviour isn't acceptable. At the same time, what that person did with that gesture isn't acceptable, either. The former premiership-winning Storm prop claimed he had been incited by a racist ape gesture by a spectator. It's not the first time the red mist has descended upon Asofa-Solomona.

Asofa-Solomona History Of Street Violence

Seven years ago, footage emerged of the premiership-winning Melbourne forward throwing wild punches during a street brawl at La Favela nightclub in Seminyak, Bali. Given his power and size, all 201 centimetres and 137 kilograms of him, one of those punches, if it had connected, could have been fatal. Asofa-Solomona claimed he acted in defence of then-Storm teammate Suliasi Vunivalu.

The NRL integrity unit took a dim view and suspended him for three Test matches and issued a suspended $15,000 fine. Asofa-Solomona, first and foremost, is a footballer. He did not grow up in the ring and is still a relative novice, which is why I'm prepared to cut him some slack for the late blows on Gallen. Even if, momentarily, the lines between sanctioned violence and assault were blurred.

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NRL Scrutinises Conduct Outside The Ring

However, his conduct outside the ring is a concern. If a punter did, in fact, make a racial slur, he should receive a long ban from boxing. If Asofa-Solomona isn't careful, he may end up with one as well.