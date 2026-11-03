AFC postpones 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia by 11 months due to Middle East conflict

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia by 11 months, with the tournament now set to run from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028 amid regional conflict.

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed the 2027 Asian Cup by 11 months because of conflict in the Middle East. The tournament in Saudi Arabia was due to start on 7 January 2027 but will now run from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028.

The AFC confirmed the decision on Tuesday after a month of speculation following an attack on Riyadh's international airport. The rescheduled tournament is expected to kick off in the 2027 Christmas break and finish with the final on 21 January 2028. The Riyadh airport attack was carried out by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. A strike on the airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.

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Houthis Claim Responsibility for Attacks

Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities. The AFC said the organising committee approved rescheduling the flagship national team tournament in light of exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region. It cited substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions. The AFC added that exceptional circumstances had been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled.

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It said postponement was necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders. The proposed new dates fall in one of the busiest periods in European club football and must be approved by FIFA. There was little appetite for another host nation to step in at such short notice, but going ahead as planned in the current climate was fraught with risks.

Saudi Suitability Questioned After Attack

Saudi Arabia's suitability to host the tournament has been a hot topic since the Riyadh airport attack. Other nations scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia in the November international window have been forced to relocate their friendlies. The Socceroos will have to wait until December 2027 for their chance to win a second Asian Cup. In Australia, the delayed tournament could have ramifications for coach Tony Popovic, who signed a short-term extension on the eve of the World Cup.

Popovic's contract is due to expire after the previously scheduled January tournament. Australia were due to face Tajikistan, Singapore and Iraq, who are coached by ex-Socceroos boss Graham Arnold, in the group stage. Arnold was handed a job reprieve by the Iraqi FA last month after a form slump following the country's first World Cup qualification in 40 years. The Saudi government has invested heavily in sport through its Public Investment Fund in recent years.

Asian Cup Pitched as World Cup Rehearsal

The Asian Cup was pitched as an early rehearsal for hosting the World Cup in 2034. Disruptions in travel and security concerns have affected other sporting events in Saudi Arabia. Golf's Asian Tour postponed the Saudi International indefinitely, while cycling's Urban World Championships were also cancelled. The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh has been moved from October to December.

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FIFA postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 video game competition in Jeddah until an unspecified future date.