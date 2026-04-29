Saudi Arabia to End Funding for LIV Golf After This Season

Reports indicate the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund will cease financial support for LIV Golf following the current season, potentially leaving players in limbo and reshaping the future of professional golf.

The future of LIV Golf hangs in the balance as reports emerge indicating the Saudi Arabia n Public Investment Fund ( PIF ) intends to cease financial backing of the league following the conclusion of the current season.

A source with knowledge of the situation revealed that a preliminary announcement is slated for Thursday, though the individual was not permitted to discuss the matter publicly. This development corroborates earlier reporting from Bloomberg, which indicated the Saudis were contemplating withdrawing funding for LIV. The Wall Street Journal has also reported that LIV Golf is preparing to inform its players and staff within the next 24 hours about the impending cessation of Saudi financial support.

This potential withdrawal marks a dramatic turn for the breakaway league, which instigated significant disruption within professional golf. LIV Golf fundamentally reshaped the sport’s financial landscape by aggressively recruiting prominent players from the PGA Tour with lucrative, multi-million dollar contracts. The PIF is estimated to have invested approximately $5 billion into LIV Golf over the past four years. Despite this substantial financial commitment, the league has consistently faced challenges related to low event attendance and disappointing television viewership figures.

Attempts to secure comment from LIV Golf were unsuccessful, and the PIF was not immediately available for a response. The current LIV Golf season is scheduled to continue through August. The shift in the PIF’s priorities, with a newly articulated strategy emphasizing domestic investments over the next four years, appears to be a key factor in this decision.

The escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly the recent conflict between the US and Iran and the subsequent attacks borne by Gulf nations, have further diminished the importance of funding an international golf league. The PIF, managing assets exceeding $1 trillion, has recently encountered financial pressures and has begun evaluating its sports investments through a more conventional return-on-investment lens, similar to other sectors within its portfolio.

This change in perspective, as previously reported by Bloomberg, has positioned the PIF to potentially cut funding for LIV Golf, while simultaneously exploring alternative solutions. The potential collapse of LIV Golf would create a precarious situation for the players who defected from the PGA Tour, including high-profile names like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

While some players, such as Brooks Koepka, have already made the return to the PGA Tour, they have done so at a significant financial cost, incurring substantial penalties. The future of these players, and the overall structure of professional golf, remains uncertain as the situation unfolds. The impact extends beyond the players themselves, affecting staff, sponsors, and the broader golf ecosystem.

The league’s business model, heavily reliant on Saudi funding, proved unsustainable in the face of shifting priorities and financial realities. The announcement, when made, will likely trigger a period of intense negotiation and restructuring within the golf world, potentially leading to further consolidation or the emergence of new competitive structures





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