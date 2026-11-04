Scanlon Report Finds 59 Percent of Australians Want Lower Immigration as Multiculturalism Support Falls

A record 59 percent of Australians say immigration is too high, up from 52 percent last year, while support for multiculturalism has declined to 76 percent, according to the latest Scanlon Foundation report with the Australian National University.

A record 59 percent of Australia ns now say immigration to the country is too high, up sharply from 52 percent last year and 33 percent in 2023, according to the latest Scanlon report on social cohesion.

The annual survey of more than 10,000 people, conducted with the Australian National University, also found support for multiculturalism has declined. Just 76 percent agree multiculturalism is good for the country, down from 83 percent last year and 89 percent in 2023. Despite these shifts, the headline Scanlon index of social cohesion remained steady at 78 out of 100, unchanged since 2023. The report calculates this score from belonging, worth, social inclusion, justice, participation and acceptance.

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Economic pressures drive immigration discontent

Lead author Dr James O'Donnell said economic pressure is driving discontent. People are clearly under pressure with economic pressures, there is discontent and distrust, people are blaming immigration, he said. But we do not necessarily see a permanence to that. It is not just that people are getting angry generally.

They are really under pressure and that plays out in different ways. Cost of living was by far the most-cited top issue at 36 percent, followed by housing affordability at 11 percent, other economic issues at 10 percent and immigration at 9 percent. On major issues, 77 percent were concerned about a severe global economic downturn. Financial stress is widespread.

About 20 percent of adults were unhappy with their finances, 10 percent described themselves as poor, and 13 percent had gone without food at least sometimes or struggled to pay rent or mortgage on time. One in five sometimes went without medicine or healthcare, could not afford to heat or cool their home, or had to borrow money. Another 16 percent had sold possessions for cash.

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Nearly one-third expect their lives to get worse over the next four years, up from 29 percent last year. While 79 percent said they had been happy in the past year, 48 percent were pessimistic about Australia's future, up from 43 percent. Happiness declined most among millennials, from 84 percent happy in 2014 to 75 percent, and Gen X, with unhappiness rising from 19 to 23 percent. Attitudes toward immigrants from specific countries turned negative.

Rising prejudice against Jewish and Muslim people

Some 36 percent had a negative view of immigrants from Israel, 39 percent from Palestine and 41 percent from Iran. Negative attitudes toward Jewish people rose to 18 percent from 13 percent in 2024, and toward Muslim people to 43 percent from 33 percent in 2024. Negative views of Hindus rose to 17 percent from 13 percent, and of Sikhs to 20 percent from 14 percent. Negativity toward Christians dropped from 19 percent to 13 percent.

The report said negative views of Jewish people have grown across society, with the largest increases among people on the right. Negative views of Muslims are concentrated among older Australians and those on the centre and right. Both patterns are of concern for social cohesion and for the safety and sense of belonging for Muslim and Jewish Australians.

The proportion of Australians with negative attitudes towards Muslims had been declining until the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, when they started rising: from 29 per cent in 2022 to 43 per cent in 2026. Views about Muslims were more negative among older and more conservative voters, and this year included three-quarters of people who identified as right-wing.

The proportion of people with negative attitudes towards Jews also increased from 8 per cent in 2022 to 18 per cent in 2026. While Australia's Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism singled out political progressives for fuelling a new wave of antisemitism, the Scanlon survey shows negative attitudes towards Jews are more evenly spread across the political spectrum, and the largest increases since 2024 are among people on the right of politics.

There are two differing patterns of rising prejudice towards Muslim and Jewish people in Australia. Negative views of Jewish people have grown across Australian society. Conversely, negative views towards Muslims have become increasingly concentrated in older Australians and those who identify with the political centre and right, the report said. Both patterns are of concern for social cohesion, and most importantly, for the safety and sense of belonging for Muslim and Jewish Australians.

Multiculturalism support remains high in areas

Support for multiculturalism remains high in some areas. Some 87 percent believe immigrants are just as likely to be good citizens as Australian-born people. 76 percent agreed multiculturalism has been good for the nation and 73 percent agreed immigrants were good for the economy.

However, only 64 percent now say migrants from many different countries make Australia stronger, down from 68 percent last year and 78 percent in 2023. This decline over the past three years has coincided with the post-pandemic migration boom, which peaked in 2022-23, but is also increasingly divided along political lines.

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One Nation voters drive social cohesion deterioration

Large majorities of voters for all parties agree immigrants make good citizens, from 76 percent of One Nation voters to 94 percent of Labor and Greens voters, the report said. The report found One Nation supporters are driving much of the recent deterioration in social cohesion. Among One Nation voters, 93 percent believe migration is too high, up from 79 percent in 2024, and only 44 percent say multiculturalism is good, down from 63 percent.

One Nation supporters also report weaker community connections, less happiness and trust, greater financial stress and more pessimism. Anti-establishment views are rising and are more common among Australian-born voters, homeowners and people without university education. Coalition voters' concern about migration rose to 66 percent from 58 percent two years ago, though their views on multiculturalism stayed steady.

The report said rising economic anxiety may chip away at confidence in immigration, but wider social and political shifts are driving increasingly polarised support. Financial hardship may be eroding support for Labor and the Coalition, with voters suffering hardship shifting to One Nation. Cost of living and inflation remain the top concern for more than one third of Australians, including One Nation voters.

But in a sign that immigration is a key issue driving people to One Nation, 23 per cent of Hanson's voters named it their most important problem. That was compared to just 9 per cent of the total sample who selected it. The authors said their findings indicated long-term strains on social cohesion had been amplified by more recent discord.

While Australians had been reporting weaker feelings of belonging and declining community involvement for most of this century, this has been compounded in the last three years by sharp falls in support for immigration, diversity and institutions. Much of the recent deterioration has been driven by One Nation supporters, they wrote.

One Nation supporters are also reporting somewhat weaker connections in their neighbourhoods and local communities, less happiness and trust in others, greater financial stress and increasing pessimism for their own futures. Although this does not explain everything, it does point to one way in which long-run strains on social cohesion and personal wellbeing are potentially providing the conditions for growing division now.

On other concerns, 69 percent were worried about artificial intelligence, above climate change at 55 percent and military conflict involving Australia at 51 percent. The environment and climate change was the top issue for just 4 percent, while national security, health, education, social media and misinformation were at 1 percent. The Scanlon Foundation has tracked Australian attitudes since 2007.

Authors said long-term strains on social cohesion have been amplified by recent discord, including sharp falls in support for immigration, diversity and institutions over the last three years.