Fiji coach Jake White says he would happily add Mark Nawaqanitawase to his squad in August before the 2027 Rugby World Cup, once the dual international becomes eligible for Fiji on July 31.

Fiji coach Jake White says he would be happy to add Mark Nawaqanitawase to his Rugby World Cup squad in August, even if the Australian dual international has not played a game in the white jersey.

Fiji Coach Jake White Targets Mark Nawaqanitawase

Nawaqanitawase, 26, played 11 Tests for the Wallabies and sevens for Australia at the Paris Olympics, but also has Fijian and Italian heritage. Under World Rugby rules, he can play for either nation after serving a three-year stand-down, which expires on July 31. White, who coached the 2007 Springboks to a World Cup win and recently took over as Fiji coach, said he was very keen to recruit Nawaqanitawase.

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He said a back line featuring the ex-Rooster plus Fijian stars Semi Radradra, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Jiuta Wainiqolo would be scary. Everyone would want to use him and I would never say no to a guy like him, White said in London ahead of Fiji's final against Italy in the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Saturday morning AEDT. Obviously I knew who he was.

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I knew he played for the Wallabies and I watched him with interest when I was watching rugby long before I got involved with Fiji. Then I saw his code swap and how successful he was at rugby league. When I joined Fiji, a lot of talk came about, Hey, do you know that he is Fijian? And there is a lot of talk in Australia he could be eligible, White said.

Obviously you would grab a guy like that, anybody who sees a guy play like that would. He is a real winner. He could add value to the Fijian group we have. If you look at Semi Radradra and Kalaveti Ravouvou and Jiuta and those guys, putting him in amongst those outside backs would be scary, White said.

Eligibility Hurdle For Fiji World Cup Squad

I suppose, just like Les, my answer to you is, s**t, we would love to take him. I am sure when he makes his decision, whoever gets him will be really happy and whoever does not get him will be disappointed. The potential hurdle for Nawaqanitawase playing for Fiji at next year's World Cup is that his eligibility switch only becomes possible in August, three years after he lost in the bronze medal game for Australia at the Olympics.

The Wallabies will have already started playing in the Rugby Championship in July. Fiji's only scheduled game ahead of the World Cup so far is against South Africa on September 18 in Gosford. Negotiations are under way about staging a Pacific Nations Cup involving Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and Australia A in July in Suva.

It is unclear if that tournament will still be going after Nawaqanitawase becomes eligible on July 31 and before September 13, when all teams must submit their final World Cup squads. White said he would be open to bringing Nawaqanitawase into the squad in August based on Japanese club form. Once we are in camp in August-September, he is a talented player, he is not going to take six weeks to adapt, White said. And he is playing rugby anyway.

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Nawaqanitawase Potential August Return To Rugby

It is not like he is coming from nowhere. He is playing rugby in Japan in a good club. So yeah, I would let him come in August. Whether that extends to being picked in Fiji's 33-man World Cup squad is unclear, however.

It could prove a key distinction for Nawaqanitawase, given he would also likely get a call for Wallabies duty in July. White said he had not spoken with Nawaqanitawase or his representatives. White said he believed if Nawaqanitawase made the switch to Fiji, it would not be just to play in the World Cup.

White Combats Club Pressure On Fijian Players

I would love to have him earlier rather than later, but if it means he joins in August and stays with Fiji for four more years and plays the next World Cup in 2031, well, that is also a bonus, isn't it? he said. The former Boks and Brumbies coach is also looking to help Fiji by standing up to clubs that White claims are pressuring his players to prioritise club over country.

I have used my influence in World Rugby to put pressure on people who have been abusing the Fijian players, White said. So much so that I have written a letter in this tour as well to say to World Rugby, listen, I cannot have players getting text messages from coaches and directors of rugby saying, Can you ask your coach if I can release you this weekend because we are playing 11th and 12th?

There is no other player from other countries that have been asked by his club to go back and they are at the same club, White said.