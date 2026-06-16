Scheffler, McIlroy headline star-studded first round pairings for 2026 U.S. Open

First-round tee times for the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills have been announced, featuring world number one Scottie Scheffler aiming for a career Grand Slam on his 30th birthday, alongside Rory McIlroy and other major champions in the opening groupings.

The 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club has released its first-round pairings, setting the stage for a dramatic start to the tournament. World number one Scottie Scheffler headlines the opening day, grouped with defending champion J.J.

Spaun and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell. The trio is scheduled to begin their round from the tenth tee at 10:03 p.m. AEST on Thursday, June 19. For Scheffler, this tournament represents a pivotal opportunity to achieve the career Grand Slam-victory at Shinnecock would make him only the seventh male golfer to win all four major championships, and he aims to do so on his 30th birthday this Sunday.

His path is laden with historic weight, as he seeks to become the first since world number two Rory McIlroy accomplished the feat last year. Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion, also commands an early spotlight. He will tee off from the tenth hole at 9:52 p.m. AEST alongside Sweden's rising star Ludvig Åberg and England's seasoned major winner Tommy Fleetwood.

Their group is preceded by an intriguing trio featuring England's Tyrell Hatton, South Korea's Kim Si-woo, and American Sam Burns, who begin 11 minutes earlier. The early pairings reflect a leaderboard packed with elite contenders, each with a distinct narrative. Brooks Koepka, a five-time major winner who captured the U.S. Open the last time it was held at Shinnecock in 2018, partners with Americans Chris Gotterup and the world's third-ranked Cameron Young.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, will share a group with Americans Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, creating a formidable three-ball of major winners. The international flavor continues with England's Aaron Rai, fresh off his breakthrough major victory at the PGA Championship last month, scheduled to start at 3:14 a.m. Friday AEST alongside Australian Jason Day and American Collin Morikawa. Directly following them are former U.S. Open champions Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick, paired with Norway's Viktor Hovland.

This diverse and star-studded field underscores the global depth of talent converging at the historic Shinnecock Hills course. The tournament will be broadcast live and exclusively on Fox Sports in Australia via the Kayo platform from June 19-22, offering comprehensive coverage of all four rounds for golf fans.

However, for viewers accessing the content, the repeated promotional message for Kayo and Fox Sports, alongside navigational boilerplate often found on news sites, has been omitted to focus on the substantive details of the tournament pairings and player storylines





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