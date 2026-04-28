School Bus Engulfed in Flames in Western Sydney – Passengers Evacuated Safely

A school bus caught fire in Kings Park, Western Sydney, forcing the driver and three students to evacuate. The fire, believed to be caused by a mechanical fault, was extinguished by emergency services, but the bus was destroyed. No injuries were reported.

A harrowing incident unfolded in Western Sydney on Tuesday afternoon when a school bus erupted in flames, prompting a swift and thankfully successful evacuation of all passengers.

The fire occurred on Cobham Street in Kings Park around 3:00 PM, originating within the engine compartment of the vehicle, according to Fire and Rescue NSW. Dramatic video footage captured by 7NEWS vividly portrays the intensity of the blaze, showcasing flames engulfing the bus and generating substantial plumes of thick, black smoke that ascended into the sky. Emergency services responded promptly and managed to extinguish the fire by 4:00 PM, however, the bus sustained complete destruction.

Visuals from the scene reveal the extent of the damage, with the bus appearing severely charred and blackened. Transport for NSW confirmed that three students were aboard the bus at the time of the incident, alongside the driver. All individuals were safely evacuated from the vehicle before the fire escalated further. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers or emergency personnel.

Following the evacuation, arrangements were made to transfer the students and driver onto a replacement bus service to continue their journey. The incident also necessitated the diversion of other bus routes operating in the vicinity, causing temporary disruptions to public transportation in the area. Authorities are currently focused on determining the root cause of the fire. While investigations are still underway, both Fire and Rescue NSW and local police suspect a mechanical failure as the most probable cause.

The incident has prompted a full investigation by Transport for NSW to ascertain the precise circumstances leading to the fire and to prevent similar occurrences in the future. This investigation will likely involve a thorough examination of the bus's maintenance records, mechanical components, and operational history. The safety of students and the public remains the paramount concern, and Transport for NSW is committed to ensuring the reliability and safety of its bus fleet.

The quick thinking of the driver and the efficient response of emergency services were crucial in ensuring a positive outcome, preventing what could have been a far more serious situation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and adherence to safety protocols in public transportation. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

The community is relieved that no one was hurt and appreciates the swift action taken by all involved





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School Bus Fire Kings Park Western Sydney Evacuation Mechanical Fault Transport For NSW Fire And Rescue NSW Emergency Services Bus Fire

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