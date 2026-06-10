School Pick-Up Ambush: Gun Jam Saves Father and Daughter in Sydney Underworld Attack

A father and his teenage daughter survived a hitman's assassination attempt outside a Sydney school when the gun jammed. Police link the target to the Alameddine crime family, amid rising violence where children are no longer off-limits.

A teenage girl and her father survived a dramatic assassination attempt during a school pick-up in Fairfield West , Sydney , on Tuesday afternoon. The 44-year-old father had just collected his 15-year-old daughter from Westfield Sports High School when an assailant, dressed in black and wearing a balaclava, approached and pointed a gun at him.

The weapon jammed when the gunman pulled the trigger. He then turned the gun toward the teenage daughter before fleeing the scene. Police have identified the father as an innocent victim who is related to the notorious Alameddine crime family, though he is not believed to be directly involved in criminal activity. The incident highlights a disturbing escalation in Sydney's underworld conflict, where children are increasingly becoming targets or caught in the crossfire.

In recent years, there have been other incidents where children were endangered, including shots fired near a daycare center in Prospect in 2021 and an attempted assassination during a daycare pick-up in Revesby last year. The father, who remains too shaken to speak publicly, provided a detailed statement to detectives for several hours. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack and are actively seeking witnesses and security footage to identify the gunman and any associates.

A dedicated team of detectives is canvassing the area, conducting doorknocks, and analyzing potential evidence to bring those responsible to justice





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney Fairfield West School Pick-Up Hitman Gun Jam Alameddine Underworld Assassination Attempt Teenage Daughter Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jetstar and Qantas to Launch Flights from Western Sydney International AirportJetstar will become the first commercial passenger airline to operate from Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) when it launches flights to the Gold Coast on October 25, 2025. Qantas will start passenger services early next year. The new airport will also see services from Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines. WSI is Australia's first major international greenfield airport in over 50 years, targeting 10 million passengers annually by 2031.

Read more »

Jetstar to Run First Passenger Flight from New Western Sydney International AirportJetstar will operate the first commercial passenger flight from the new Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) later this year. The airline will launch up to 14 weekly flights to Melbourne, four to the Gold Coast, and three to Brisbane. Qantas will begin operations on March 28, 2027, with flights to Melbourne and Brisbane. Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines also announced services to Auckland and Singapore respectively. The airport project has created over 12,800 jobs, with half going to local workers. Executives highlighted the milestone for Australian aviation and the potential for Western Sydney's growing population.

Read more »

Failed Assassination Attempt at Sydney School Pick-Up Linked to Organized CrimeA gunman attempted to assassinate a 44-year-old man picking up his teenage daughter from school in Fairfield, Sydney. The target is believed to be related to organized crime figures. Police are investigating and have made arrests in a related shooting. The incident is part of a feud between the Coconut Cartel and Alameddine crime family.

Read more »

Gunman Attempts to Murder Father at School Pick-up in Sydney's West Amid Organized Crime FeudA father and his teenage daughter narrowly escaped an attempted assassination in Fairfield, Sydney, as a masked gunman pointed a handgun at them. Police believe the target was chosen due to his ties to organized crime. Meanwhile, two arrests were made in connection with a prior Punchbowl shooting, highlighting escalating violence among criminal factions including the Coconut Cartel and the Alameddine family.

Read more »