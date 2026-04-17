School Return to Spark 20% Fuel Demand Surge; Refinery Fire Concerns Ease

Victorian schoolchildren returning to classes next week are predicted to drive a 20% increase in petrol and diesel demand, according to fuel retailers. This comes as the nation's Prime Minister reassures the public about fuel security following a fire at a major refinery, which is reported to have a rapid recovery and minimal impact on overall supply, although independent retailers face ongoing pricing and supply uncertainty.

Victorian schoolchildren returning to classrooms this Monday are expected to significantly boost fuel demand , with retailers predicting a surge of up to 20 per cent. This comes as state and federal governments work to alleviate motorists' concerns following a fire at a major refinery.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the affected plant on Friday, emphasizing that fuel supplies would remain stable despite the incident. The refinery, which typically supplies half of Victoria's fuel and 10 per cent nationally, experienced a regrettable blaze, but its owner, Viva Energy, reported a rapid recovery, regaining most of its production capacity within 48 hours.

However, the return of hundreds of thousands of daily school runs is anticipated to drive up demand. The Victorian Automotive Chamber of Commerce (VACC) estimates a 15 to 20 per cent rebound in fuel consumption at the bowser.

Adding to the potential increase in demand, the state government's free public transport initiative, which has been suppressing fuel usage, is set to conclude on April 30. Peter Jones, CEO of the VACC, highlighted the substantial impact of school holidays and the resumption of classes on fuel consumption, particularly in urban areas. He noted that a 15 to 20 per cent drop in metropolitan fuel consumption during school holidays is a consistent observation each year.

Statistics show a rising trend in car usage for school commutes, with nearly 60 per cent of primary and secondary students in Melbourne traveling by car in 2025, compared to significantly lower figures in previous decades. The cessation of free public transport is expected to be a more significant factor in driving up metro demand for fuel.

Beyond immediate supply concerns, independent fuel retailers are grappling with uncertainty regarding future supply and pricing, despite government assurances. Jones urged the government to enhance transparency around fuel supply to enable retailers to plan their businesses with confidence and to ensure consumers are paying fair prices at the pump.

Viva Energy has reiterated its ability to compensate for any lost refining capacity and has assured that the refinery fire will not impact fuel availability. Prime Minister Albanese stated that the incident would not trigger Australia's third stage of its national fuel security plan, which involves measures to limit fuel use. He confirmed that an update on fuel supplies would be provided, and fuel continues to enter the country.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan also received assurances from Viva Energy's CEO that the refinery incident would not affect the state's fuel supply. Meanwhile, parents in Melbourne's suburbs are already feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs. Tania Yousuf, a mother of three, faces significant daily expenses for school transportation due to the impracticality of public transport for her family's needs, forcing her to absorb increased fuel costs and cut back on other household expenditures





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Fuel Demand Refinery Fire School Holidays Fuel Security Fuel Prices

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