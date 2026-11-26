Wildlife scientists used AI to scan trillions of pixels for four-year-old Gus Lamont at South Australian station, flagging false alarms but finding no trace of the boy.

Wildlife scientists utilizing advanced artificial intelligence technology spent months analyzing aerial imagery in a desperate bid to locate four-year-old Gus Lamont, who vanished from a remote South Australian sheep station. Despite scanning trillions of pixels and identifying tens of thousands of animals, the team found absolutely no trace of the missing child. Andrew Walsh, co-founder of the tech firm Sci-eye, has now detailed the exhaustive effort to assist South Australia Police and explained why he believes it is highly improbable that the boy remains on the property.

AI Technology Deployment and Data Analysis

Sci-eye is a small company with fewer than five employees that specializes in using AI to solve environmental challenges, such as monitoring wildlife populations and detecting sharks near beaches. The firm had previously captured humans in aerial photos during wildlife surveys, providing data to train its algorithms to recognize people. When the search for Gus Lamont began, the founders decided to target humans specifically to aid the investigation.

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Working in partnership with technology giant Fujitsu, Sci-eye analyzed photographs captured by aircraft fitted by WDA and Nearmap. The initial dataset was massive, with the AI detecting approximately 20,000 animals during the first search phase. After heavy rainfall changed the landscape, a second batch of imagery yielded an additional 33,000 detections, including red kangaroos, grey kangaroos, wallaroos, emus, goats, sheep, and cows.

The sheer volume of data required intense manual verification, a process that took about two months for each batch of images. The second examination alone produced more than 150,000 possible targets, each scrutinized repeatedly. These targets often consisted of natural distractions like unusual ground shadows or rocks next to sticks that resembled animal bodies. While the AI processed the raw data in days, the human review was painstakingly slow and detailed.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Animal Threat Assessment

Andrew Walsh stated that the team flagged thirteen objects of interest to police, though these turned out to be false alarms. Among these were piles of bones that initially appeared significant but were later identified as kangaroo carcasses. Walsh revealed that the team initially suspected a dingo might be involved, but no dingos were found in the area. They did spot a few foxes, which Walsh considered too small to attack a child, and wedge-tailed eagles, which lacked the strength to carry a boy.

The only other human detected in the aerial imagery was a person on a motorbike, believed to be one of Gus Lamont's grandparents engaged in mustering livestock. The search effort was described as the largest and most intensive missing-person search in South Australian police history. It involved hundreds of police officers, emergency services personnel, soldiers, and volunteers scouring the enormous Oak Park Station and the surrounding outback.

Walsh noted that the first survey was conducted pro bono because the team wanted to help find the child. For the second phase, the police covered their operating costs, which Walsh described as very generous. The firm's involvement highlighted the intersection of conservation technology and humanitarian crisis, as scientists pivoted their tools from tracking endangered species to searching for a missing toddler.

Real-World Impact and Search Conclusion

Gus Lamont was last seen playing on a dirt mound outside his grandparents' homestead at Oak Park Station near Yunta at approximately 5 pm on September 27, 2025. When his grandmother attempted to call him inside at about 5:30 pm, she discovered he had vanished. The disappearance triggered an immediate and massive response from authorities and the community, given the harsh and expansive nature of the outback environment.

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The failure of the AI technology to locate Gus Lamont underscores the limitations of remote sensing in dense or complex terrains, despite the massive computational power involved. The manual examination of over 150,000 potential targets yielded no positive identification of the boy. This outcome reinforces the theory that the child is not on the remote property, as stated by the lead scientist.

The extensive use of technology in this case demonstrates the evolving role of artificial intelligence in public safety and emergency response. While the specific mission to locate Gus Lamont did not result in a discovery, the methodology provides insights into how large-scale aerial data can be processed and analyzed. The involvement of private tech firms in such high-stakes searches may become more common as these tools become more sophisticated and accessible to law enforcement agencies.