Argentina beat Scotland 34-26 in Scotland vs Argentina, a Hemisphere Shield match that keeps the trophy race open. The score now stands 3-2 to the north.

Argentina beat Scotland 34-26 in a Hemisphere Shield match played in south-west London, keeping the Pumas firmly in the competition. In Scotland vs Argentina, Felipe Contepomi's side showed more hunger in the physical exchanges and produced some expansive, attractive rugby along the way.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland had their moments, guaranteed by a fly-half as gifted as Finn Russell. Yet the performance added to a pattern that frustrates Scottish supporters, who have seen their team struggle with inconsistency. The Hemisphere Shield score now stands at 3-2 to the north, and the shield will be decided by France v South Africa in the grand final.

Also read Biggest snubs as Shield bat-off looms; key top order question lingers: Talking Points

How Argentina Gained Control of the Hemisphere Shield Match

Argentina gained control through physical intensity and sharp finishing. Scotland started brightly, but the Pumas responded quickly and repeatedly exposed gaps in the Scottish defence.

Scotland's first try came on eight minutes, when Bath's Josh Bayliss carried over the advantage line. Bayliss then passed to Huw Jones, who found Jamie Dobie with an ambitious offload, and the scrum-half jinked inside and under the posts.

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Argentina hit back immediately. Full-back Gerónimo Prisciantelli tapped a penalty quickly, creating space for Tomás Albornoz to sprint over, and Albornoz converted his own try. The score was locked at 7-7 until the 28th minute, when Ignacio Mendy raced to the corner after smart hands on the left.

Rodrigo Isgró then crossed on the opposite wing after No 9 Gonzalo García fed his half-back partner Albornoz. Isgró bounced off a desperate tackle by Darcy Graham, a moment that exemplified the Pumas' physical superiority. Scotland suddenly trailed by 10 points despite their bright start.

Scotland Injuries and Competing Views on the Performance

Townsend had been forced to rotate his squad heavily because of injuries to captain Sione Tuipulotu, Ben White, Jack Dempsey and Jamie Ritchie. Scotland still had plenty of experience available, but the absences shaped the selection and the balance of the team.

Scottish supporters may view the display as further evidence of their team's inconsistency. Contepomi's Argentina, by contrast, can point to the physical battle they won and to the attacking flair that produced several tries in the second half.

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Argentina's Juan Martín Scelzo scored their fifth try after a spectacular dummy that left Jones selling the dummy to Russell, who could only watch as the No 8 dived over. Earlier in the second half, Rory Darge had bashed over on 44 minutes for Scotland, but Argentina's replies kept the margin intact.

What the Result Means for the Hemisphere Shield Final

The result keeps the Hemisphere Shield battle alive and leaves the shield's destination to the grand final. France v South Africa will decide the trophy, and the score in the competition now stands at 3-2 to the north.

For Scotland, the match ended with George Horne, the replacement scrum-half, crossing for a last-gasp try, but the team were well beaten in the end. The Pumas leave south-west London with a 34-26 win and a clear message about their physical superiority.