Scotland Edge Past Haiti in World Cup Return with McGinn Goal

Scotland began their first World Cup match in 28 years with a 1-0 win over Haiti, thanks to John McGinn's scrappy first-half strike. The victory puts Scotland top of Group C, but the performance was shaky and leaves much work before facing Morocco and Brazil.

Scotland marked their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening Group C match.

The decisive moment came in the first half when John McGinn scored Scotland's first men's World Cup goal since 1998, a scrappy effort that ultimately proved enough to secure three points. The win propels Scotland to the top of Group C, but the performance raised questions about their ability to withstand challenges from stronger opponents like Morocco and Brazil.

Steve Clarke's men displayed moments of attacking promise but were also vulnerable defensively, leaving gaps that a more clinical Haiti side could have exploited. The Tartan Army dominated the Boston stadium with their vibrant support, but the football on offer was often frantic and unconvincing. McGinn's goal originated from a long kick by Grant Hanley, a move involving Che Adams and Ben Doak, before the midfielder pounced on a rebound after an initial save.

Haiti responded with pressure of their own, with Ruben Providence and Frantzdy Pierrot missing chances, but Scotland held on despite a disjointed second half. The victory is a significant emotional milestone for Scottish football, yet the technical quality and composure need improvement for the upcoming tests





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