Scott Blasts AFL Score Review After Costly Error Against Carlton

Geelong coach Chris Scott criticizes the AFL's score review system after a missed goal call, saying the technology should have corrected the obvious howler.

Geelong coach Chris Scott has questioned the integrity of the AFL 's score review system after a glaring error cost his side a crucial first-quarter goal in Friday night's thrilling clash against Carlton at the MCG.

The contentious moment occurred when Ollie Dempsey's kick was initially signalled as a behind by goal umpire David Rodan, despite television replays clearly showing the ball had sailed through the big sticks for what would have been the opening score of the match. Under the AFL's recently revised score review protocols, the ARC (AFL Review Centre) was powerless to intervene because play had been allowed to resume immediately.

Scott, speaking post-match, did not launch a full-scale attack on the league but made it plain that the system had failed its primary purpose. The goal umpire was knocked over in the incident, and Scott argued that the technology existed precisely to correct obvious howlers. The Cats ultimately went down by four points, 12.16 (88) to 12.12 (84), after Carlton overturned a 20-point deficit in front of over 60,000 fans.

Scott was measured in his criticism, acknowledging that under the current rules the decision could not be overturned. However, he expressed surprise that the ARC, which had been empowered to intervene in similar situations earlier this season, did not act. We have seen some games this year where the review process has been lengthy and theatrical, he said. I am not a huge fan of all the theatrics around the score review.

It seems to take a long time often when the call is obvious. The umpires should not necessarily trust players, but for what it is worth, we tell our players not to lie. If you claim you touched it and did not, do not say it. Ollie Dempsey is as honest as they come; when he says it is a goal, it is a goal.

Scott redirected focus from the officiating error, stressing that the defeat was not solely due to the controversial call. He praised Carlton's resilience under caretaker coach Josh Fraser and highlighted the Blues' dominance in contested ball and transition play. Scott emphasized that the AFL should hold its review department to high standards but conceded that such issues are part of the rub of the green.

He pointed to Carlton's sharpness around stoppages and the contributions of young guns like Jagga Smith and Will Hayward, as well as skipper Patrick Cripps, who sealed the win. The loss ends Geelong's strong run but does not derail their premiership credentials. The core issue remains: the AFL has invested heavily in technology to eliminate clear errors, yet the system failed when it mattered most.

Scott's central argument was that if the technology is available and can instantly identify a howler, it should be empowered to correct it without unnecessary delay. Otherwise, the entire investment is rendered pointless





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